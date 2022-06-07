NBA Finals Game 2 on ABC Up 24 Percent From Last Year Averaging Nearly 12 Million Viewers

Once Again NBA Finals on ABC Wins the Night Across All of Television and in All Key Demos

Through Two Games NBA Finals Viewership Up 30 Percent

NBA Finals Game 2, in which the Golden State Warriors convincingly defeated the Boston Celtics 107-88, averaged nearly 12 million viewers (11,911,000) on ABC. It was up 24 percent from last year’s Game 2, according to Nielsen. Through two games, NBA Finals viewership is up 30 percent from 2021.

The Game 2 audience peaked with 14,144,000 viewers at 9:45 p.m. ET. The Warriors opened up a significant lead over Boston for the remainder of the game. Due to the strength of Game 2, ABC once again won the night across all of television – broadcast and cable – and in every key demo, including P18-34, P18-49, P25-54, M18-34, M18-49 and M25-54.

The NBA Finals on ABC continues with Game 3 on Wednesday, June 8, at 9 p.m. ET as the series transitions to Boston. Curt Gowdy Award-winning broadcaster Mike Breen is scheduled to return to call the action, alongside analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters.

-30-