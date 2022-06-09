NBA Finals Viewership on ABC Up 28 Percent From Last Year Through Three Games

Through three games, the 2022 NBA Finals on ABC presented by YouTube TV is averaging 11,777,000 viewers, which is up 28 percent from last year, according to Nielsen. Game 3 of the NBA Finals, in which the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-100, averaged 11,522,000 viewers, peaking with 13,245,000 viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET.

NBA Finals Game 3 was up 25 percent from Game 3 in 2021. It propelled ABC to win the night across all of television once again, including in every key demographic: M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, P18-34, P18-49 and P25-54.

The NBA Finals on ABC continues on Friday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET as the Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Warriors and Stephen Curry.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].