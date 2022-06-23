To Share: June 23, 2022 PFL 5: Heavyweights and Featherweights Live on ESPN on Friday, June 24 2021 PFL World Heavyweight Champion Bruno Cappelozza Headlines against Fellow Brazilian Matheus Scheffel MMA Superstar Anthony Pettis Takes on Stevie Ray in a Lightweight Bout PFL 5 Airs Live Friday, June 24, at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and the Action Continues on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing and most innovative sports league, is set for PFL 5 tomorrow, Friday, June 24, on ESPN and ESPN+. Fighters across the Heavyweight and Featherweight divisions will look to make a strong push towards the 2022 PFL Playoffs, and Lightweights Anthony Pettis and Steve Ray will also close out the 155-pound division season as well. PFL 5 begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) then the action continues on ESPN and will be simulcast on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage begins with the live Pre-Fight show at 5:30 pm ET on ESPN+. Bruno Cappelozza returns to the SmartCage after his first-round destruction of Stuart Austin with his eye on securing the top seed playoff seed in the Heavyweight division. Cappelozza comes into Friday’s contest tied with Renan Ferreira and Denis Goltsov atop the division. After suffering a loss in his first PFL Regular Season contest Scheffel will need an early win to keep his postseason hopes alive. Anthony Pettis has come out firing to kick off his second PFL campaign. “Showtime” is PFL Playoff-bound and will look to secure the top seed when he locks up with Stevie Ray of Scotland. Ray has a chance to make the playoff round if he can stop Pettis by 2:41 of the third round. After an appearance in the PFL Finals last season, Chris Wade has established himself as a frontrunner in the 2022 Featherweight division. Wade defeated two-time PFL Champion Lance Palmer at PFL 2 and faces hard-charging Kyle Bochniak. Bochniak is coming off of a loss and finds himself in a must win situation. Renan Ferreira sent a message to the rest of the heavyweight division with his 25-second dismantling of Jamelle Jones in his 2022 PFL Regular Season debut. The 6’8” Brazilian, dubbed “The Problema”, can cement a spot in this year’s Playoffs with a victory against Klidson Abreu. Abreu is in a more precarious position with just three points after decisioning Adam Keresh he’ll need a finish if he hopes to continue his chase for PFL gold and the $1 million that goes with it. Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer and former world champion, Sean O’Connell. He’ll be joined by Hall-of-Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture and one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian. “As the 2022 Playoffs approach every fight matters,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “At PFL 5, the Heavyweight and Featherweight divisions take center stage, we expect the best MMA action as these athletes look to move one step closer to a PFL championship and $1million prize.” “There will be no holding back this Friday as the Heavyweights and Featherweights take to the SmartCage on Friday,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “The intensity will be high as these fighters’ face win or go home situations.” ESPN Card (simulcast on ESPN+) Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu Ante Delija vs. Shelton Graves Bubba Jenkins vs. Reinaldo Ekson Denis Goltsov vs. Maurice Greene ESPN+ Card (English and Spanish) Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes Sam Kei vs. Juan Adams Alejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo Brendan Loughnane vs. Keith Richardson About Professional Fighters League Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. PFL is primetime in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries with over 25 media distribution partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience. PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, and US Marine Corps. PFL has raised $200 million of capital to date from major investors, including Ares, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners. MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams. PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma) -30-