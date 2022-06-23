PFL 5: Heavyweights and Featherweights Live on ESPN on Friday, June 24

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTo Share:\r\n\r\nJune 23, 2022\r\nPFL 5: Heavyweights and Featherweights Live\u00a0on ESPN\r\non Friday, June 24\u00a0\r\n\r\n2021 PFL World Heavyweight Champion Bruno Cappelozza Headlines\u00a0against Fellow Brazilian Matheus Scheffel\r\nMMA Superstar Anthony Pettis Takes on Stevie Ray in a Lightweight Bout\u00a0\r\nPFL 5 Airs Live Friday, June 24, at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and the Action Continues on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET\r\nThe Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing and most innovative sports league, is set for PFL 5 tomorrow, Friday, June 24, on ESPN and ESPN+. Fighters across the Heavyweight and Featherweight divisions will look to make a strong push towards the 2022 PFL Playoffs, and Lightweights Anthony Pettis and Steve Ray will also close out the 155-pound division season as well.\r\n\r\nPFL 5 begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) then the action continues on ESPN and will be simulcast on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage begins with the live Pre-Fight show at 5:30 pm ET on ESPN+.\r\n\r\nBruno Cappelozza returns to the SmartCage after his first-round destruction of Stuart Austin with his eye on securing the top seed playoff seed in the Heavyweight division. Cappelozza comes into Friday\u2019s contest tied with Renan Ferreira and Denis Goltsov atop the division. After suffering a loss in his first PFL Regular Season contest Scheffel will need an early win to keep his postseason hopes alive.\r\n\r\nAnthony Pettis has come out firing to kick off his second PFL campaign. \u201cShowtime\u201d is PFL Playoff-bound and will look to secure the top seed when he locks up with Stevie Ray of Scotland.\u00a0 Ray has a chance to make the playoff round if he can stop Pettis by 2:41 of the third round.\r\n\r\nAfter an appearance in the PFL Finals last season, Chris Wade has established himself as a frontrunner in the 2022 Featherweight division. Wade defeated two-time PFL Champion Lance Palmer at PFL 2 and faces hard-charging Kyle Bochniak. Bochniak is coming off of a loss and finds himself in a must win situation.\r\n\r\nRenan Ferreira sent a message to the rest of the heavyweight division with his 25-second dismantling of Jamelle Jones in his 2022 PFL Regular Season debut. The 6\u20198\u201d Brazilian, dubbed \u201cThe Problema\u201d, can cement a spot in this year\u2019s Playoffs with a victory against Klidson Abreu. Abreu is in a more precarious position with just three points after decisioning Adam Keresh he\u2019ll need a finish if he hopes to continue his chase for PFL gold and the $1 million that goes with it.\r\n\r\nCalling the live action will be play-by-play announcer and former world champion, Sean O\u2019Connell. He\u2019ll be joined by Hall-of-Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture and one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian.\r\n\r\n\u201cAs the 2022 Playoffs approach every fight matters,\u201d said PFL CEO Peter Murray. \u201cAt PFL 5, the Heavyweight and Featherweight divisions take center stage, we expect the best MMA action as these athletes look to move one step closer to a PFL championship and $1million prize.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cThere will be no holding back this Friday as the Heavyweights and Featherweights take to the SmartCage on Friday,\u201d said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. \u201cThe intensity will be high as these fighters\u2019 face win or go home situations.\u201d\r\n\r\nESPN Card (simulcast on ESPN+)\r\n\r\nBruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel\r\n\r\nAnthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray\r\n\r\nChris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak\r\n\r\nRenan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu\r\n\r\nAnte Delija vs. Shelton Graves\r\n\r\nBubba Jenkins vs. Reinaldo Ekson\r\n\r\nDenis Goltsov vs. Maurice Greene\r\n\r\nESPN+ Card (English and Spanish)\r\n\r\nLance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes\r\n\r\nSam Kei vs. Juan Adams\r\n\r\nAlejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo\r\n\r\nBrendan Loughnane vs. Keith Richardson\r\n\r\nAbout Professional Fighters League\r\n\r\nProfessional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league.\u00a0 PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.\r\n\r\nPFL is primetime in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries with over 25 media distribution partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports.\u00a0 The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, and US Marine Corps.  PFL has raised $200 million of capital to date from major investors, including Ares, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.