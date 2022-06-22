PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands

Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, June 26

Marquee and Featured Groups include three of top five ranked players in the world: No. 1 Scottie Scheffler , No. 2 Rory McIlroy , No. 5 Justin Thomas

, No. 2 , No. 5 New episode of America’s Caddie previews Travelers Championship

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Featured Holes at 7 a.m. ET, Featured Groups at 7:15 a.m. ET, and a Marquee Group at 7:30 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will showcase the par-3 Nos. 5, 11 and 16 at TPC River Highlands, as well as the par-4 15th, one of the most dramatic holes on the PGA TOUR with water on the left and sand to the right.

THURSDAY | June 23

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas – No. 5 world ranking, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Xander Schauffele – Five-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Tom Hoge – Won 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for first TOUR title

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Luke List – Won 2022 Farmers Insurance Open for first TOUR title

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Tony Finau – Two-time TOUR winner

Rory McIlroy – No. 2 world ranking, 21-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, two-time FedExCup champion, 2022 RBC Canadian Open champion

Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner

Webb Simpson – 2012 U.S. Open champion, seven-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Patrick Cantlay – No. 6 world ranking, 2021 FedExCup champion, six-time TOUR winner, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Harris English – Defending Travelers Championship winner, four-time TOUR winner

Marc Leishman – Six-time TOUR winner, 2009 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, 2012 Travelers Championship winner

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Jordan Spieth – Three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion, 2017 Travelers Championship winner

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, 2022 Masters champion

Zach Johnson – Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner

FRIDAY | June 24

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

Spieth / Scheffler / Johnson

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Cantlay / English / Leishman

Sam Burns – No. 9 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge)

Joel Dahmen – T-10 at 2022 U.S. Open, TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

Keegan Bradley – 2011 PGA Championship winner, four-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

McIlroy / Kisner / Simpson

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Thomas / Schauffele / Hoge

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the Travelers Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 23 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 5, 11, 16 Par 4 | 15 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Luke List / Sungjae Im / Tony Finau Rory McIlroy / Kevin Kisner / Webb Simpson 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas / Xander Schauffele / Tom Hoge 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Patrick Cantlay / Harris English / Marc Leishman Featured Group 2 Jordan Spieth / Scottie Scheffler / Zach Johnson Featured Holes Par 4 | No. 15 Par 3 | No. 16 Friday, June 24 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 5, 11, 16 Par 4 | 15 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Patrick Cantlay / Harris English / Marc Leishman Sam Burns / Joel Dahmen / Keegan Bradley 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth / Scottie Scheffler / Zach Johnson 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Rory McIlroy / Kevin Kisner / Webb Simpson Featured Group 2 Justin Thomas / Xander Schauffele / Tom Hoge Featured Holes Par 4 | No. 15 Par 3 | No. 16

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

Travelers Championship Preview: New Episode of America’s Caddie

Host Michael Collins, the longtime caddie, comedian and ESPN golf analyst, welcomes two special guests and takes a look back at a golf legend:

Collins celebrates the impact and legacy of the late, great Charlie Sifford , the first African-American golfer to win a tournament as a member of the PGA TOUR. Sifford won the Greater Hartford Open in 1967 and the Los Angeles Open in 1969.

, the first African-American golfer to win a tournament as a member of the PGA TOUR. Sifford won the Greater Hartford Open in 1967 and the Los Angeles Open in 1969. Collins goes rumblin’, bumblin’ and stumblin’ to the famed Umbrella Shot Challenge with Hall of Fame ESPN Sportscaster Chris Berman , as the two reminisce about their first meeting at TPC River Highlands and Berman’s early involvement with the Travelers.

, as the two reminisce about their first meeting at TPC River Highlands and Berman’s early involvement with the Travelers. Collins challenges Richard “Rip” Hamilton to a one-club challenge, attempts a 3-hole match – masked – and talks all things golf and hoops in our ‘Quick 9’ with the Huskie legend who loves golf, won an NCAA title at UConn, and is a 3-time NBA All-Star and NBA Champion.

Video Excerpts:

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

