PGA TOUR LIVE’s Four-Stream Coverage of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, Exclusively on ESPN+

Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, June 5

Marquee and Featured Groups include seven of top 10 players in world rankings

Major champions Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, John Rahm, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ this week will present four-feed coverage the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by a Marquee Group at 7:30 a.m. ET, and Featured Groups and Featured Holes at 7:45 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will showcase Muirfield Village’s par-3 Nos. 4, 12 and 16, as well as the dangerous par-5 15th.

THURSDAY | June 2

Main Feed starts at 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth – No. 10 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Sepp Straka – Won 2022 Honda Classic for first TOUR victory, first Austrian to win a TOUR title

Featured Groups | 7:45 a.m. ET

Cameron Smith – No. 3 world ranking, 2022 The PLAYERS champion, four-time TOUR winner, won this year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions with a TOUR record 34 under par

Joaquin Niemann – 2022 Genesis Invitational champion

Abraham Ancer – TOUR winner (2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational)

Patrick Cantlay – Two-time Memorial Tournament champion (2021, 2019), No. 7 world ranking, 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans champion with Xander Schauffele, 2021 FedExCup champion, seven-time TOUR winner, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Collin Morikawa – No. 4 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner, 2020 Workday Charity Open champion at Muirfield Village

Max Homa – 2022 Wells Fargo Championship winner, four-time TOUR winner, No. 6 in FedExCup standings

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – No. 8 world ranking, 20-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, two-time FedExCup champion

Hideki Matsuyama – 2014 Memorial Tournament champion, No. 5 in FedExCup standings, No. 12 world ranking, 2021 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR champion

Patrick Reed – 2018 Masters champion, nine-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Jon Rahm – No. 2 world ranking, 2021 Memorial Tournament champion, 2021 U.S. Open champion, 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta champion, seven-time PGA TOUR winner

Bryson DeChambeau – 2018 Memorial Tournament champion, 2020 U.S. Open champion, eight-time TOUR winner

Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner, five DP World Tour victories

FRIDAY | June 3

Main Feed starts at 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

Rahm, DeChambeau, Lowry

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Xander Schauffele – No. 11 world ranking, Olympic Gold medalist, 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans champion with Patrick Cantlay, five-time TOUR winner

Viktor Hovland – No. 7 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Matt Fitzpatrick – Seven wins on DP World Tour, No. 25 world ranking

McIlroy, Matsuyama, Reed

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Cantlay, Morikawa, Homa

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Spieth, Scott, Straka

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the Memorial Tournament | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 2 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth / Adam Scott / Sepp Straka 7:45 a.m. Featured Groups Cameron Smith / Joaquin Niemann / Abraham Ancer Patrick Cantlay / Collin Morikawa / Max Homa Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 12, 16 Par 5 | No. 15 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama /Patrick Reed Featured Group 2 Jon Rahm / Bryson DeChambeau / Shane Lowry Featured Holes Par 5 | No. 15 Par 3 | No. 16 Friday, June 3 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups Xander Schauffele / Viktor Hovland / Matt Fitzpatrick Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama / Patrick Reed 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Bryson DeChambeau / Shane Lowry Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 12, 16 Par 5 | No. 15 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Patrick Cantlay / Collin Morikawa / Max Homa Featured Group 2 Jordan Spieth / Adam Scott / Sepp Straka Featured Holes Par 5 | No. 15 Par 3 | No. 16

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

###