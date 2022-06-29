SEC Squads Take the Keys for SEC Network Takeover, July 2-15

For the eighth consecutive year, SEC Network is handing over the reins to the network, as the SEC Network Takeover returns this summer to present all 14 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming for a two-week stretch this July.

Beginning Saturday, July 2, each school stands in the spotlight, teaming up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with their greatest moments from the past year, including SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.

Each school’s appointed date and select programming highlights can be found below:

2022 SEC Network Takeover Schedule

Date School Select Programming Highlights Original Air Date
Sat, Jul 2 Alabama SEC Softball: Texas at Alabama Mar 4, 2022
2021 SEC Football Championship Game:
Alabama vs. Georgia		 Dec 4, 2021
Sun, Jul 3 Arkansas Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas Jan 1, 2022
2022 SEC Softball Championship:
Arkansas vs. Missouri		 May 14, 2022
Mon, Jul 4 Auburn 2022 SEC Equestrian Championship Mar 26, 2022
SEC Men’s Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn Jan 22, 2022
Tue, Jul 5 Florida 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championship Mar 19, 2022
2022 SEC Men’s Tennis Championship Apr 24, 2022
Wed, Jul 6 Georgia 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship:
Georgia vs. Alabama		 Jan 11, 2022
SEC Softball: Clemson at Georgia Mar 23, 2022
Thu, Jul 7 Kentucky 2022 Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky Jan 1, 2022
2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Championship:
Kentucky vs. South Carolina		 Mar 6, 2022
Fri, Jul 8 LSU 2022 SEC Women’s Golf Championship Apr 17, 2022
SEC Football: Texas A&M at LSU Nov 27, 2021
Sat, Jul 9 Ole Miss 2022 NCAA Baseball Regional: Ole Miss vs. Arizona June 6, 2022
SEC Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State
at Ole Miss		 Jan 16, 2022
Sun, Jul 10 Mississippi State Banner Year: The Story of Mississippi State’s
First National Title		 Jun 14, 2022
SEC Softball: Ole Miss at Mississippi State Mar 20, 2022
Mon, Jul 11 Missouri SEC Women’s Basketball:
South Carolina at Missouri		 Dec 30, 2021
SEC Football: Florida at Missouri Nov 20, 2021
Tue, Jul 12 South Carolina 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship:
UConn vs. South Carolina		 Apr 3, 2022
2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl:
North Carolina vs. South Carolina		 Dec 30, 2021
Wed, Jul 13 Tennessee SEC Soccer Tournament Championship:
Tennessee vs. Arkansas		 Nov 7, 2021
SEC Football: Tennessee at Kentucky Nov 6, 2021
Thu, Jul 14 Texas A&M SEC Football: Alabama at Texas A&M Oct 10, 2021
2022 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship Apr 24, 2022
Fri, Jul 15 Vanderbilt 2022 SEC Men’s Golf Championship Apr 24, 2022
SEC Soccer: Tennessee at Vanderbilt Oct 21, 2021

About SEC Network
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC NationThinking Out LoudOut Of Pocket and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouthSEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.

