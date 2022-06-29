SEC Squads Take the Keys for SEC Network Takeover, July 2-15
For the eighth consecutive year, SEC Network is handing over the reins to the network, as the SEC Network Takeover returns this summer to present all 14 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming for a two-week stretch this July.
Beginning Saturday, July 2, each school stands in the spotlight, teaming up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with their greatest moments from the past year, including SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.
Each school’s appointed date and select programming highlights can be found below:
2022 SEC Network Takeover Schedule
|Date
|School
|Select Programming Highlights
|Original Air Date
|Sat, Jul 2
|Alabama
|SEC Softball: Texas at Alabama
|Mar 4, 2022
|2021 SEC Football Championship Game:
Alabama vs. Georgia
|Dec 4, 2021
|Sun, Jul 3
|Arkansas
|Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas
|Jan 1, 2022
|2022 SEC Softball Championship:
Arkansas vs. Missouri
|May 14, 2022
|Mon, Jul 4
|Auburn
|2022 SEC Equestrian Championship
|Mar 26, 2022
|SEC Men’s Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn
|Jan 22, 2022
|Tue, Jul 5
|Florida
|2022 SEC Gymnastics Championship
|Mar 19, 2022
|2022 SEC Men’s Tennis Championship
|Apr 24, 2022
|Wed, Jul 6
|Georgia
|2022 College Football Playoff National Championship:
Georgia vs. Alabama
|Jan 11, 2022
|SEC Softball: Clemson at Georgia
|Mar 23, 2022
|Thu, Jul 7
|Kentucky
|2022 Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky
|Jan 1, 2022
|2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Championship:
Kentucky vs. South Carolina
|Mar 6, 2022
|Fri, Jul 8
|LSU
|2022 SEC Women’s Golf Championship
|Apr 17, 2022
|SEC Football: Texas A&M at LSU
|Nov 27, 2021
|Sat, Jul 9
|Ole Miss
|2022 NCAA Baseball Regional: Ole Miss vs. Arizona
|June 6, 2022
|SEC Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State
at Ole Miss
|Jan 16, 2022
|Sun, Jul 10
|Mississippi State
|Banner Year: The Story of Mississippi State’s
First National Title
|Jun 14, 2022
|SEC Softball: Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|Mar 20, 2022
|Mon, Jul 11
|Missouri
|SEC Women’s Basketball:
South Carolina at Missouri
|Dec 30, 2021
|SEC Football: Florida at Missouri
|Nov 20, 2021
|Tue, Jul 12
|South Carolina
|2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship:
UConn vs. South Carolina
|Apr 3, 2022
|2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl:
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
|Dec 30, 2021
|Wed, Jul 13
|Tennessee
|SEC Soccer Tournament Championship:
Tennessee vs. Arkansas
|Nov 7, 2021
|SEC Football: Tennessee at Kentucky
|Nov 6, 2021
|Thu, Jul 14
|Texas A&M
|SEC Football: Alabama at Texas A&M
|Oct 10, 2021
|2022 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship
|Apr 24, 2022
|Fri, Jul 15
|Vanderbilt
|2022 SEC Men’s Golf Championship
|Apr 24, 2022
|SEC Soccer: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|Oct 21, 2021
About SEC Network
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud, Out Of Pocket and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.