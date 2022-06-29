SEC Squads Take the Keys for SEC Network Takeover, July 2-15

For the eighth consecutive year, SEC Network is handing over the reins to the network, as the SEC Network Takeover returns this summer to present all 14 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming for a two-week stretch this July.

Beginning Saturday, July 2, each school stands in the spotlight, teaming up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with their greatest moments from the past year, including SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.

Each school’s appointed date and select programming highlights can be found below:

2022 SEC Network Takeover Schedule

Date School Select Programming Highlights Original Air Date Sat, Jul 2 Alabama SEC Softball: Texas at Alabama Mar 4, 2022 2021 SEC Football Championship Game:

Alabama vs. Georgia Dec 4, 2021 Sun, Jul 3 Arkansas Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas Jan 1, 2022 2022 SEC Softball Championship:

Arkansas vs. Missouri May 14, 2022 Mon, Jul 4 Auburn 2022 SEC Equestrian Championship Mar 26, 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn Jan 22, 2022 Tue, Jul 5 Florida 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championship Mar 19, 2022 2022 SEC Men’s Tennis Championship Apr 24, 2022 Wed, Jul 6 Georgia 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship:

Georgia vs. Alabama Jan 11, 2022 SEC Softball: Clemson at Georgia Mar 23, 2022 Thu, Jul 7 Kentucky 2022 Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky Jan 1, 2022 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Championship:

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Mar 6, 2022 Fri, Jul 8 LSU 2022 SEC Women’s Golf Championship Apr 17, 2022 SEC Football: Texas A&M at LSU Nov 27, 2021 Sat, Jul 9 Ole Miss 2022 NCAA Baseball Regional: Ole Miss vs. Arizona June 6, 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State

at Ole Miss Jan 16, 2022 Sun, Jul 10 Mississippi State Banner Year: The Story of Mississippi State’s

First National Title Jun 14, 2022 SEC Softball: Ole Miss at Mississippi State Mar 20, 2022 Mon, Jul 11 Missouri SEC Women’s Basketball:

South Carolina at Missouri Dec 30, 2021 SEC Football: Florida at Missouri Nov 20, 2021 Tue, Jul 12 South Carolina 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship:

UConn vs. South Carolina Apr 3, 2022 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl:

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Dec 30, 2021 Wed, Jul 13 Tennessee SEC Soccer Tournament Championship:

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Nov 7, 2021 SEC Football: Tennessee at Kentucky Nov 6, 2021 Thu, Jul 14 Texas A&M SEC Football: Alabama at Texas A&M Oct 10, 2021 2022 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship Apr 24, 2022 Fri, Jul 15 Vanderbilt 2022 SEC Men’s Golf Championship Apr 24, 2022 SEC Soccer: Tennessee at Vanderbilt Oct 21, 2021

