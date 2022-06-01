TaxAct® Renews Title Sponsorship of Texas Bowl Game as Part of a Multi-Event, Multi-Year College Football Agreement with ESPN Events

TaxAct, a leading provider of affordable digital and downloadable tax preparation solutions, will continue as the title sponsor of the Texas Bowl as part of a multi-event, multi-year college football agreement with ESPN Events. TaxAct will be featured throughout 2022 and 2023 ESPN Events bowl telecasts across ESPN networks.

“TaxAct again will have a significant presence across our ESPN Events bowl portfolio throughout the college football postseason as a result of this renewed, unique and comprehensive agreement, including title sponsorship of the Texas Bowl,” said Clint Overby, vice president, ESPN Events. “We are delighted to have TaxAct’s continued support and look forward to working with them, along with our local event organizers, in preparation for these upcoming events.”

“We are thrilled to announce the renewal of our sponsorship of this prominent bowl game and continue connecting with football fans nationwide,” added TaxAct President Curtis Campbell. “Being a part of Bowl Season last year provided an exciting opportunity for us to support the college football community and bring all consumers affordable tax filing products that allow them to file with confidence and celebrate maximizing their refunds. We look forward to seeing the competition and excitement play out on the field this year as well.”

2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl

The Texas Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events and managed locally by Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, an event management company founded in 2003 that is closely affiliated with the NFL’s Houston Texans. The 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl will be played Wednesday, Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and will air at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Entering its 17th year, the Texas Bowl features teams from the Big 12 Conference and the SEC.

About TaxAct

TaxAct is a savvy, tax-ﬁling solution that provides filers with aﬀordable DIY tax software to successfully navigate the U.S. tax code. As a pioneer in the industry, TaxAct enables all users – regardless of their profession, tax bracket or complexity of return – to quickly and accurately ﬁle their taxes, all while discovering new ways to leverage their tax situation and improve their ﬁnancial well-being. At TaxAct, taxes are our expertise, but we don’t see them as the end goal. Rather, we believe taxes are a stepping-stone to possibilities. Possibilities that are unique as every ﬁler. Possibilities that help each hardworking American not only claim the money they deserve, but also enable them to make smart money decisions. We deliver the power of possibility through straightforward technology to help ﬁlers secure their best tax outcome and elevate their ﬁnancial lives.

To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc.® (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $86 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with over 3 million consumer users and approximately 24,500 professional users in 2021. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

