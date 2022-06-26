The 2022 Stanley Cup Final Continues Sunday with Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+
June 25, 2022
- Defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning aim to even the series on home ice against the Colorado Avalanche
- E60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche premieres Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final continues Sunday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and the ESPN App as the Tampa Bay Lightning kept their bid for a three-peat alive after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in a closely contested Game 5 at Ball Arena on Friday night.
Ondrej Palat showed up big once again when his team needed him most, scoring his third go-ahead, game-winning goal of this postseason – all in the last seven minutes of the third period – to help the Lightning force Game 6. Andrei Vasilevskiy contributed with a 35-save performance, while Corey Perry added two assists. The Lightning became just the second team in NHL history to win at least four consecutive games while facing elimination, all by a one-goal margin.
With the Avalanche still leading the series 3-2, the Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Tampa’s AMALIE Arena, with the hosts hoping to force the second Stanley Cup Final Game 7 in the last four years.
The Stanley Cup Final Pregame Presented by Verizon begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and a special alternate presentation of the game – Ice Cast – will be available on ESPN+, giving fans a view of the matchup from above the ice and provide added player and team stats. In The Crease will stream on ESPN+ immediately following the conclusion of the game. All Stanley Cup Final games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.
The commentator and telecast information for each game is detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 – if necessary – will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|Commentators
|Platform(s)
|Sunday,
June 26
|1 p.m.
|E60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|E60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche (Extended Cut available on ESPN+)
|ESPN2 & ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Stanley Cup Final Pregame Presented by Verizon
|Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 6
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio (on site): Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ABC, ESPN+ (English & Spanish), ESPN App
|TBD
|In The Crease (following game)
|John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes
|ESPN+
|Monday,
June 27
|5 p.m.
|The Point
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche
|ESPN2
|Tuesday,
June 28
|5 p.m.
|The Point (from Ball Arena if necessary)
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SportsCenter
|Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Game 7 – IF NECESSARY
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio (on site): Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ABC, ESPN+ (English & Spanish), ESPN App
|TBD
|In The Crease (following game)
|John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes
|ESPN+
|Wednesday,
June 29
|2 a.m.
|E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche
|ESPN2
|Thursday,
June 30
|9 p.m.
|E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche
|ESPN
*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.
– 30 –
