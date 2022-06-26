June 25, 2022

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final Continues Sunday with Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

Defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning aim to even the series on home ice against the Colorado Avalanche

E60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche premieres Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final continues Sunday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and the ESPN App as the Tampa Bay Lightning kept their bid for a three-peat alive after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in a closely contested Game 5 at Ball Arena on Friday night.

Ondrej Palat showed up big once again when his team needed him most, scoring his third go-ahead, game-winning goal of this postseason – all in the last seven minutes of the third period – to help the Lightning force Game 6. Andrei Vasilevskiy contributed with a 35-save performance, while Corey Perry added two assists. The Lightning became just the second team in NHL history to win at least four consecutive games while facing elimination, all by a one-goal margin.

With the Avalanche still leading the series 3-2, the Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Tampa’s AMALIE Arena, with the hosts hoping to force the second Stanley Cup Final Game 7 in the last four years.

The Stanley Cup Final Pregame Presented by Verizon begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and a special alternate presentation of the game – Ice Cast – will be available on ESPN+, giving fans a view of the matchup from above the ice and provide added player and team stats. In The Crease will stream on ESPN+ immediately following the conclusion of the game. All Stanley Cup Final games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.

The commentator and telecast information for each game is detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 – if necessary – will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast Commentators Platform(s) Sunday, June 26 1 p.m. E60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche ESPN 4 p.m. E60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche (Extended Cut available on ESPN+) ESPN2 & ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Pregame Presented by Verizon Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher ESPN+ 8 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 6 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio (on site): Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher ABC, ESPN+ (English & Spanish), ESPN App TBD In The Crease (following game) John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes ESPN+ Monday, June 27 5 p.m. The Point ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche ESPN2 Tuesday, June 28 5 p.m. The Point (from Ball Arena if necessary) ESPN2, ESPN+ 6 p.m. SportsCenter Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher ESPN 8 p.m. Game 7 – IF NECESSARY Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio (on site): Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher ABC, ESPN+ (English & Spanish), ESPN App TBD In The Crease (following game) John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes ESPN+ Wednesday, June 29 2 a.m. E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche ESPN2 Thursday, June 30 9 p.m. E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche ESPN

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

