The 2022 Stanley Cup Final Continues Tonight on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Click Image to View Video
The Colorado Avalanche – with a 3-1 series lead – will have an opportunity to win their first Stanley Cup since 2001, when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight on home ice at 8 p.m. ET. Game 5 will be available on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. In addition, a special alternate presentation of the game – Ice Cast – will give fans a view of the matchup from above the ice and provide added player and team stats.
The two-time-defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning find themselves in a must-win situation, after the Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri – in his Stanley Cup Final debut and coming off an injury – scored in overtime on Wednesday, breaking Tampa’s eight-game postseason home winning streak. The Lightning hope to find the back of the net more successfully against the Avs’ Darcy Kuemper, who stopped 37 Game 4 shots, and became the first goaltender in NHL history with an overtime assist in a Stanley Cup Final game.
ESPN’s NHL-focused studio show, The Point, will be produced from Denver for Game 5, and In The Crease will stream exclusively on ESPN+ immediately following the conclusion of the game.
The commentator and telecast information for each game is detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for the Stanley Cup Final beyond Game 5 – if necessary – will be announced in the coming days. All Stanley Cup Final games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.
Quest for the Stanley Cup
Quest for the Stanley Cup, the behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the remaining eight teams competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and vying for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup, continues every Friday, exclusively on ESPN+.
NHL on ESPN.com
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|Commentators
|Platform(s)
|Friday,
June 24
|5 p.m.
|The Point (from Ball Arena)
|John Buccigross, Brian Boucher, Kevin Weekes, Emily Kaplan
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SportsCenter
|Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Stanley Cup Final Pregame Presented by Verizon
|Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche
Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio (on site): Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
|TBD
|In The Crease (following game)
|John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes
|ESPN+
|Sunday,
June 26
|1 p.m.
|E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche (Extended Cut available on ESPN+)
|ESPN2 & ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Stanley Cup Final Pregame Presented by Verizon
|Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Game 6 – IF NECESSARY
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio (on site): Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ABC, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
|TBD
|In The Crease (following game)
|John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes
|ESPN+
|Monday,
June 27
|5 p.m.
|The Point
|TBA
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche
|ESPN2
|Tuesday,
June 28
|5 p.m.
|The Point (from Ball Arena if necessary)
|TBA
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SportsCenter
|Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Game 7 – IF NECESSARY
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio (on site): Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ABC, ESPN+ (English & Spanish), ESPN App
|TBD
|In The Crease (following game)
|John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes
|ESPN+
|Wednesday,
June 29
|2 a.m.
|E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche
|ESPN2
|Thursday,
June 30
|9 p.m.
|E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche
|ESPN
*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.
