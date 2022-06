The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, is set to return with the second half of the 2022 Regular Season this Friday, June 17, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Fighters across the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions will be looking to punch their ticket to the PFL Playoffs. Only the top four athletes in each division will earn a PFL Playoff berth and a chance to fight for a 2022 PFL World Championship and the $1M winner’s purse. PFL 4 begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the action continuing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET. Clay Collard will square off with Alexander Martinez in the main event of PFL 4. The Idaho native and crowd favorite defeated Jeremy Stephens to kick off his season. Collard’s three points have him tied with a pair of fighters, including Martinez, in third place in the division. Both Collard and Martinez will look for a finish victory to secure a potential postseason bid. The 2021 PFL World Light Heavyweight Champion, Antonio Carlos Jr., sits tied atop the division with six points after his submission win over Delan Monte at PFL 1. Carlos Jr. is one of the favored fighters at 205 pounds this year and he’ll look to lock up a playoff spot when he takes on 2022 PFL Challenger Series winner Bruce Souto in the co-main event. “Shoeface” overcame an early barrage of punches in his first fight before locking up the six-point submission while Souto dropped his bout to Robert Wilkinson. A win should be enough to put Carlos Jr. back in the Playoffs while Souto will need an early finish and some help if he wants to continue his 2022 campaign. Raush Manfio is back and looking for a second consecutive title after his underdog run to the 2021 Lightweight title. Manfio, the returning champion, had issues in his first fight of 2022 with Don Madge. Seeming to drop the first two rounds, Manfio rallied in the third delivering a fight-ending knockout and taking four points to put him in second place heading into the second half where he will duel with “The Canadian Gangster” Olivier Aubin-Mercier. Aubin-Mercier came up just short of the postseason in 2021 despite going 1-0. This year is different as Aubin-Mercier steps into the SmartCage with the PFL Playoffs in site. A win of any kind would put him ahead of the reigning champion in the standings. Jeremy Stephens postseason hopes are on the line, as he gets set to face Myles Price. After a Fight of the Year performance that saw Stephens come up just short against Collard, he looks finish Price early with his season hanging in the balance. The Irish, Price, a submission specialist will have his hands full with the power puncher. Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer and former world champion, Sean O’Connell. He’ll be joined by Hall-of-Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture and one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian. “The second half of the 2022 Professional Fighters League season is upon us and we could not be more enthused,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The Lightweight and Light Heavyweight athletes know it is win or go home. We expect intensity and drama that can only come with PFL’s industry disrupting season format.” “On Friday, MMA fans can expect an action-packed night of fights,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “I cannot wait to see what is in store with PFL Playoff positions in the balance.” ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Card

Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Bruce Souto

Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price ESPN+ Card

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Emiliano Sordi vs. Delan Monte

Robert Wilkinson vs. Viktor Pesta

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira

Jacob Childers vs. Nate Jennerman (Showcase bout) About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. PFL League is primetime in the U.S. on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries with over 25 media distribution partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports. PFL Challenger Series is live on FUBO TV in the U.S. The PFL fighter roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience. PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, and U.S. Marine Corps. PFL has raised $200 million of capital to date from major investors, including Ares, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners. MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams. PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma -30- Contacts ESPN / ESPN+:

Santa Brito / [email protected] / 646-547-5602

Ardi Dwornik / [email protected] / 646-547-5612

Paul Melvin / [email protected] / 860-766-5069

Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-766-9581