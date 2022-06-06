Combat SportsESPN+MMAUFC
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – Episode 6: We Meet Again
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes
Episode 6: We Meet Again
Available Tuesday, June 7 Exclusively on ESPN+
Episode 6 “We Meet Again” – Flyweights Claire Guthrie and Juliana Miller are poised to fight once again, as their previous fight ended with more questions than answers. Both fighters are determined to leave no doubt the second time around.
Sneak Peek – A look at Claire Guthrie’s fighting style
Sneak Peek – Juliana Miller speaks about fear during an ice bath
Sneak Peek – Mohammed Usman hypes up Juliana Miller
|Team Peña’s Juliana Miller
|Team Nunes’ Claire Guthrie
(Episodes also available in Spanish)
