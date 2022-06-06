The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

Episode 6: We Meet Again

Available Tuesday, June 7 Exclusively on ESPN+

Episode 6 “We Meet Again” – Flyweights Claire Guthrie and Juliana Miller are poised to fight once again, as their previous fight ended with more questions than answers. Both fighters are determined to leave no doubt the second time around.

Sneak Peek – A look at Claire Guthrie’s fighting style

Sneak Peek – Juliana Miller speaks about fear during an ice bath

Sneak Peek – Mohammed Usman hypes up Juliana Miller

Team Peña’s Juliana Miller Team Nunes’ Claire Guthrie

Stream Live

(Episodes also available in Spanish)

What You Need to Know

Media Kit

Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]