The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

Episode 7: Heavyweight Jordan Heiderman faces Chandler Cole

Available Tuesday, June 14 Exclusively on ESPN+

Heavyweight Jordan Heiderman faces Chandler Cole, who is recovering from an arm injury he sustained at practice. Heiderman puts his perfect MMA record (5-0) on the line in the hopes of advancing to the next round of The Ultimate Fighter.

Team Nunes’ Chandler Cole

Team Peña’s Jordan Heiderman

Sneak Peek – Jordan gets advice from other contestants

Sneak Peek – Chandler talks about getting hurt fighting

(Episodes also available in Spanish)

