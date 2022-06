The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

Episode 8: Flyweight Brogan Walker faces Hannah Guy

Available Tuesday, June 21 Exclusively on ESPN+

Still recovering from a knee injury, flyweight Brogan Walker must now enter the Octagon against Hannah Guy to determine who advances to the semifinals. Dana White decides the matchups for the upcoming semifinal fights.

Team Nunes’ Brogan Walker

Team Peña’s Hannah Guy

Sneak Peek – Hanna shares some photos of her family

Sneak Peek – Brogan speaks about her students and prior job as a teacher

Stream Live

(Episodes also available in Spanish)

What You Need to Know

Media Kit

Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]