The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – Semifinals Begin with Episode 9: Bring Your Lunchbox

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

Semifinals Begin

Episode 9: Bring Your Lunchbox

Available Tuesday, June 28 Exclusively on ESPN+

Heavyweights Jordan Heiderman and Zac Pauga face each other in the first semifinal fight of the season. Also, with their respective teams present to cheer them on, Amanda and Julianna face off in an axe-throwing competition for the coach’s challenge.

(Episodes also available in Spanish)

