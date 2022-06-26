Three-time Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Opens Wimbledon on Monday as ESPN Launches Exclusive Daily Marathon Coverage

Raducanu, Murray also on Centre Court; Serena, Nadal & Coco to Play Tuesday

“First Ball to Last Ball” Coverage from Every Court for Two Weeks across ESPN Platforms

ESPN’s 10th exclusive, all-live, daily presentation of The Championships, Wimbledon – every match on every court across linear and streaming platforms – will get underway tomorrow, Monday, June 27, at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. The “first-ball-to-last-ball” coverage will encompass all courts and all divisions, and all of Monday’s singles matches will be streaming live.

As is tradition, at 8:30 a.m. the defending Gentlemen’s Champion will open Centre Court – celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will play Soonwoo Kwon, a 24-year-old from South Korea. He has played Wimbledon twice, winning one match last year. The top-seeded Djokovic is seeking his seventh crown at the All England Lawn Tennis Club and his 21st Major title overall. The two have met once, with the Serb winning 6-1, 6-3 last year on clay at the Serbia Open.

The Centre Court audience will surely be heard from for the other two matchups, featuring local fan favorites Emma Raducanu and two-time champion Andy Murray.

The 10th-seeded Raducanu, the darling of the Brits last summer who went on to win the US Open, plays Alison Van Uytvanck, 28, of Belgium. Ranked No. 46, she is into her eighth Wimbledon; in 2018 she reached the fourth round. Raducanu, now 19, took a 7-6, 6-3 win last August in Chicago in their only meeting.

Murray – who in 2013 became the first British man to win Wimbledon since 1936 – will take on James Duckworth of Australia. After dealing for years with hip injuries and two surgeries, Murray recently notched his first Top 5 victory since 2016, downing Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 30-year-old Duckworth reached a career high ranking, No. 47, last November. In five Wimbledon appearances, his best result was reaching the third round last year. Murray, now 35, won both their matches, on hard courts in 2018 and 2019.

Another highly anticipated match Monday that will receive coverage on ESPN features No. 5 Carlos Alacraz, the 19-year-old Spanish sensation who was No. 75 in the world 12 short months ago, squaring off on No. 1 Court against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany. In his Wimbledon debut in 2021, Alcaraz lost in the second round. Struff, 32 and once ranked No. 29 in the world, currently stands at No. 158.

To start the day, ESPN will show American No. 23 Frances Tiafoe against Andrea Vavassori of Italy on Court No. 17.

Top matches on ESPN+:

No. 3 Casper Ruud vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (first match on Court 12)

No. 20 American John Isner vs. Enzo Couacaud (second match on Court 18)

No. 7 Danielle Collins of the U.S. vs. Marie Bouzkova (second match on No. 3 Court)

No. 10 Jannik Sinner vs. Stan Wawrinka (third match on No. 2 Court)

Also, streaming Live on the ESPN App (via ESPN3) will be Spanish-language whip-around coverage, the Wimbledon Press Conference feed, and the All England Club’s Wimbledon Uncovered offering featuring coverage from around the grounds.

ESPN Interactive TV will present five courts (Centre Court, No.1 Court, No.2 Court, No.3 Court, and Court 12) and the ESPN telecast in a six-screen “mix channel” on DIRECTV, featuring dedicated announcers for each court, interactive data, and social media integration. Sam Gore hosts with Luke Jensen.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday – Serana, Nadal & Coco in First Round Matches

On Tuesday, the other half of the draws play First Round matches, and no doubt Centre Court will be home to at least 45 Major championships:

Unseeded Wild Card entrant Serena Williams (23) plays Harmony Tan, 24, of France making her Wimbledon debut.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal (22) faces Francisco Cerundolo, a 23-year-old from Argentina in his first Wimbledon.

Also, ESPN will cover American sensation Coco Gauff, still just 18 but the French Open finalist a few weeks ago, will play Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania. The 24-year-old has been bounced in the first round in her two Wimbledon appearances.

Week One at Wimbledon & ESPN

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Event Mon, June 27 – Sun, July 10 Daily, starting at 6 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 All 18 Courts, all day Mon, June 27 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ESPN First Round 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes Tue, June 28 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ESPN First Round 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes Wed, June 29 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ESPN Second Round 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes Thu, June 30 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ESPN Second Round 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes Fri, July 1 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ESPN Third Round Sat, July 2 7 – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Third Round 1 – 4 p.m. ABC Sun, July 3 6 – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 7 – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Round of 16 1 – 4 p.m. ABC

