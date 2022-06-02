Top Rank Presents the Undisputed Lightweight World Championship From Down Under with Main Event Clash of Unbeaten Titleholders Kambosos Jr. vs. Haney

June 2, 2022

To Share: Kambosos, Jr. vs. Haney

Undercard Streams Exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Co-Feature Features Bantamweights Moloney vs. Palicte

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will feature a world class tripleheader of Top Rank action LIVE this Saturday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The lightweight main event sees Australia’s “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr., WBO/WBA/IBF/WBC Franchise/Ring Magazine lightweight world champion, face WBC world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney in one the most significant boxing match in Australian history.

Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in 2013, fighting his first 11 bouts in Australia before embarking on a road warrior existence to accomplish his goal of winning the lightweight world title. Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) turned pro less than a month after his 17th birthday and was picked as the ESPN.com 2019 Knockout of the Year.

In the co-feature, former world champion Australian Jason Moloney (23-2 18 KOs) will battle world title challenger Filipino Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBO International and WBC Silver bantamweight titles.

On location ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analyst, and Mark Kriegel will serve as reporter.

Undercard on ESPN+

The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. and features a host of Australian talent including Taylah Robertson (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Sarah Higginson (3-1, 1 KO).

After the main event, ESPN+ will have additional fight action, with former world champion Andrew Moloney (23-2, 15 KOs) featured in a junior bantamweight battle against Alexander Espinoza (21-3-2, 8 KOs).

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

12:20 AM After Main Event Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza ESPN+ After Main Event Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda 9:00 PM Main George Kambosos Jr. (C*) vs. Devin Haney (C**) ESPN, ESPN Deportes ESPN+ (simulcast) IBF*, WBA*, WBC**, WBO* Lightweight Co-Feature Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte Swing*** David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla Swing*** Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye Opener Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne 7:30 PM Swing*** Isaias Sette vs. Luke Gersbeck ESPN+ Undercard Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins Undercard Taylah Robertson vs. Sarah Higginson Undercard Yoel Angeloni vs. Ken Aitken

–30–