TUNE IN: June Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in June, with 28 different MLB teams in action on ESPN+, including the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and top teams including the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

MLB on ESPN+ begins today with the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve visiting the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp at 3:10 p.m. ET. Key games this month include two appearances by first place New York Yankees on Thursday, June 9 (vs. Minnesota Twins) and Friday, June 24 (vs. Houston Astros), the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Friday, June 10, and the Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies to end the month on Thursday, June 30.

MLB on ESPN+ in June

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.