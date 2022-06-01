TUNE IN: June Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+
ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in June, with 28 different MLB teams in action on ESPN+, including the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and top teams including the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.
MLB on ESPN+ begins today with the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve visiting the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp at 3:10 p.m. ET. Key games this month include two appearances by first place New York Yankees on Thursday, June 9 (vs. Minnesota Twins) and Friday, June 24 (vs. Houston Astros), the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Friday, June 10, and the Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies to end the month on Thursday, June 30.
MLB on ESPN+ in June
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Wed, June 1
|3:10 p.m.
|Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
|Thu, June 2
|1:10 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Fri, June 3
|7:10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Sat, June 4
|3:10 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs
|Sun, June 5
|3:10 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers
|Mon, June 6
|8:10 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals
|Wed, June 8
|6:40 p.m.
|Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins
|Thu, June 9
|7:20 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins
|Fri, June 10
|10:10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants
|Sat, June 11
|10:10 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners
|Sun, June 12
|4:10 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners
|Mon, June 13
|7:05 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Tue, June 14
|1:05 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|Wed, June 15
|3:40 p.m.
|Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants
|Thu, June 16
|3:10 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies
|Fri, June 17
|6:40 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles
|Sat, June 18
|10:10 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|Sun, June 19
|4:10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
|Mon, June 20
|1:10 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets
|Wed, June 22
|4:10 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres
|Thu, June 23
|12:35 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Fri, June 24
|7:10 p.m
|Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees
|Sat, June 25
|1:10 p.m
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Sun, June 26
|4:10 p.m
|Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants
|Mon, June 27
|10:10 p.m
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners
|Tue, June 28
|1:10 p.m
|Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians
|Wed, June 29
|8:05 p.m
|Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs
|Thu, June 30
|6:05 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Subject to change
In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.