TUNE IN: June Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

BaseballESPN Digital

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in June, with 28 different MLB teams in action on ESPN+, including the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and top teams including the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

MLB on ESPN+ begins today with the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve visiting the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp at 3:10 p.m. ET. Key games this month include two appearances by first place New York Yankees on Thursday, June 9 (vs. Minnesota Twins) and Friday, June 24 (vs. Houston Astros), the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants  on Friday, June 10, and the Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies to end the month on Thursday, June 30.  

Date Time (ET) Game
Wed, June 1 3:10 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
Thu, June 2 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays 
Fri, June 3 7:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Sat, June 4 3:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs 
Sun, June 5 3:10 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers 
Mon, June 6 8:10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals 
Wed, June 8 6:40 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins 
Thu, June 9 7:20 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins 
Fri, June 10 10:10 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants 
Sat, June 11 10:10 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners 
Sun, June 12 4:10 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners
Mon, June 13 7:05 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Tue, June 14 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals 
Wed, June 15 3:40 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants 
Thu, June 16 3:10 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies
Fri, June 17 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles 
Sat, June 18 10:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 
Sun, June 19 4:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners 
Mon, June 20 1:10 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets 
Wed, June 22 4:10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres 
Thu, June 23 12:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates 
Fri, June 24 7:10 p.m Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees
Sat, June 25 1:10 p.m Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Sun, June 26 4:10 p.m Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants
Mon, June 27 10:10 p.m Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners
Tue, June 28 1:10 p.m Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians
Wed, June 29 8:05 p.m Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs
Thu, June 30 6:05 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Subject to change

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.

