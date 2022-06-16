UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett on Saturday, June 18, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET

Early Prelims on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Kattar vs. Emmett will be live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas, this Saturday, June 18. The main card will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Early prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) followed by the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

The main event features a featherweight fireworks matchup between No.4 Calvin Kattar and No.7 Josh Emmett. Kattar (23-5) aims to continue his resurgence up the featherweight ranks while Emmett (17-2) looks to notch the biggest victory of his UFC career and break into the top five for the first time.

The co-main presents a lightweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon. Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC) can break the tie with Jim Miller and Andrei Arlovski for most wins in UFC history (has 23) while Lauzon (28-16) looks to capture a win in his return to the Octagon after nearly three years away.

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier and two-time UFC Bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Spanish-language commentary will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 6/17 4:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Kattar vs. Emmett ESPN2 5:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Kattar vs. Emmett ESPN+ Sat., 6/18 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Kattar vs. Emmett (Early Prelims) ESPNEWS ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Kattar vs. Emmett (Prelims) ESPN2 ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Kattar vs. Emmett (Main Card) ESPN ESPN Deportes ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post-Show presented by Crypto.com ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett ESPN ESPN Deportes ESPN+ Co-Main Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon Undercard Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland Undercard Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev Undercard Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze Undercard Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues 5 p.m. Feature Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley ESPN2 ESPN+ Undercard Jasmine Jasudavicious vs. Natalia Silva Undercard Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells Undercard Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez Undercard Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula 4 p.m. Undercard Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann ESPNEWS ESPN+ Undercard Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn Undercard Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

