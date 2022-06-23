UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot on Saturday, June 25, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 16 hours ago

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

 Prelims on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices 

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, June 25, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Live coverage includes Friday’s UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot on ESPN2 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night followed by UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot at 5:05pm ET/ 2:05 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

The main event features a thrilling lightweight contenders’ bout between No. 11 Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) and No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot (20-1). Tsarukyan looks to extend his five-fight win streak in his first UFC main event opportunity and become the first person to finish Gamrot with a statement performance. Gamrot hopes to dispatch Tsarukyan and break into the top 10 for the first time in his career.

The co-main presents a welterweight feud between No.10 Neil Magny (26-9) and No.15 Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0).

Magny returns to action seeking to take sole possession of the record for most UFC welterweight wins while Rakhmonov looks for another victory to maintain his 100 percent finishing rate and continue his meteoric ascent up the rankings.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside Paul Felder and former UFC Middleweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties.  All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Troy Santiago and Marlon Vera.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 6/24

 

 4:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook:

Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

 ESPN2
5:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot ESPN+
Sat., 6/25 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot (Prelims) ESPN2

ESPN Deportes

ESPN+
10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot (Main Card) ESPN

ESPN Deportes

ESPN+
1 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Crypto.com:

Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

 ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot  

 

ESPN

ESPN Deportes ESPN+(simulcast)
Co-Main Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Undercard Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot
Undercard Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos
Undercard Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Undercard Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira
7 p.m. Feature Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi  

ESPN2

ESPN Deportes ESPN+ (simulcast)
Undercard Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. TJ Brown
Undercard Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov
Undercard JP Buys vs. Cody Durden
Undercard Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista
Undercard Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey

