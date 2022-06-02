UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik on Saturday, June 4, Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik on Saturday, June 4, Exclusively on ESPN+

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Main Card at 4 p.m. ET, Prelims at 1 p.m. ET  

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices  

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC 

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, June 4, with both Prelims and Main Card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The Main Card will air at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, with the Prelims at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Live coverage includes Friday’s UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.     

The main event features a battle between top, hard-hitting heavyweight strikers No.7 Alexander Volkov (34-10) and No. 8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3). Volkov intends to put the heavyweight division on notice by finishing Rozenstruik in an impressive fashion while Rozenstruik has his sights set on dispatching Volkov with a highlight reel performance.   

The co-main presents a featherweight feud between No.10  Dan Ige (15-5) and No.13 Movsar Evloev (15-0). Ige looks to become the first fighter to beat Evloev while Evloev hopes to continue his run up the featherweight ladder against the toughest opponent of his career.   

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside Paul Felder.  Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.  All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Troy Santiago and Claudio Puelles.  

ESPN.com 

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.      

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 6/3  5 p.m.   UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik  ESPN2  
5:35 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik  ESPN+ 

 
Sat., 6/4 

 

 1 p.m.  UFC Fight Night:Volkov vs. Rozenstruik  (Prelims)   ESPN+ 
4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night:Volkov vs. Rozenstruik  (Main Card)  
7 p.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Crypto.com: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik  

* Immediately following main card  

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

4 PM  Main  Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 
Co-Main  Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev 
Undercard  Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida 
Undercard  Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho 
Undercard  Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev 
Undercard  Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov 
1 PM  Feature  Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz 
Undercard  Joe Solecki vs. Alex Da Silva 
Undercard  Damon Jackson vs. Dan Argueta 
Undercard  Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint Denis 
Undercard  Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely 
Undercard  Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov 
Undercard  Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis 
Undercard  Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich 

