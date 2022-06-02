UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik on Saturday, June 4, Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 4 p.m. ET, Prelims at 1 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, June 4, with both Prelims and Main Card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The Main Card will air at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, with the Prelims at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Live coverage includes Friday’s UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a battle between top, hard-hitting heavyweight strikers No.7 Alexander Volkov (34-10) and No. 8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3). Volkov intends to put the heavyweight division on notice by finishing Rozenstruik in an impressive fashion while Rozenstruik has his sights set on dispatching Volkov with a highlight reel performance.

The co-main presents a featherweight feud between No.10 Dan Ige (15-5) and No.13 Movsar Evloev (15-0). Ige looks to become the first fighter to beat Evloev while Evloev hopes to continue his run up the featherweight ladder against the toughest opponent of his career.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Troy Santiago and Claudio Puelles.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 6/3 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik ESPN2 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik ESPN+ Sat., 6/4 1 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik (Prelims) ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik ( Main Card) 7 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Crypto.com: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

* Immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

4 PM Main Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Co-Main Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev Undercard Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida Undercard Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho Undercard Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev Undercard Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov 1 PM Feature Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz Undercard Joe Solecki vs. Alex Da Silva Undercard Damon Jackson vs. Dan Argueta Undercard Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint Denis Undercard Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely Undercard Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov Undercard Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis Undercard Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich

