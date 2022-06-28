X Games 2022 Features Real Street Best Trick Live During Broadcast

Twelve years ago, X Games introduced the first-ever video competition with Real Street. This year, X Games changes the game again, producing a live Real Street Best Trick competition. In lieu of the historical 60-second video part, this year’s Real Street Best Trick contest will be an all-out, 30-minute jam session taking place at an undisclosed legendary street skate spot in Southern California.

The biggest names in skating will compete, including Nyjah Huston, Yuto Horigome, Dashawn Jordan and Jamie Foy, with the single best trick taking home gold. X Games will capture Real Street Best Trick live and release the competition in its entirety as part of the X Games 2022 broadcast on ABC on July 24.

Skater: Nyjah Huston | Photo: Ty Evans

The first wave of invited athletes for the 2022 event is now available on XGames.com . With world-class action sports athletes from all over the globe, this first wave of invites is highlighted by some of the biggest names in action sports. This includes 13-time X Games Skateboard gold medalist Nyjah Huston, X Games 2021 BMX Park Best Trick silver medalist and Nitro Circus star Ryan Williams, 13-time Moto X medalist Jackson Strong and X Games 2021 Women’s Skateboard Park silver medalist and Chiba bronze medalist Mami Tezuka.

