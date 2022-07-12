Boston Red Sox Victory Over New York Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball Delivers 2,175,000 Viewers across ESPN and ESPN2

Viewership for Rivalry Game Up 11 Percent from Same Matchup Last Year

Telecasts Peaked with 2,750,000 Viewers from 9:45-10 p.m. ET

The Boston Red Sox victory over the New York Yankees on the July 10 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell averaged 2,175,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, according to Nielsen. Viewership for the telecasts was up 11 percent from the same matchup last year and up 24 percent from last season’s Yankees vs. Red Sox three-game average.

Sunday’s game telecast peaked with 2,750,000 viewers from 9:45-10 p.m. ET. It was the second-most watched edition of Sunday Night Baseball this season, trailing only the opening weekend telecast of the same matchup – Red Sox vs. Yankees – on April 10.

Sunday Night Baseball airs at 7 p.m. ET throughout the regular season. ESPN’s innovative baseball coverage has continued with first-of-its-kind, regular in-game player conversations during the telecast. Alex Verdugo was featured on July 10. Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, is joined by analysts Eduardo Perez and World Series Champion David Cone with Buster Olney reporting.

KayRod Cast, the Sunday Night Baseball alternate presentation on ESPN2, airs select Sundays throughout the season. The telecast is hosted by iconic New York sports voice Michael Kay and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez. The presentation includes special, high-profile guest appearances. Billy Crystal and Roger Clemens were among the guests this past week.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball also airs on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

-30-