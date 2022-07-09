Contrast of Styles, Personalities at Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship Sunday on ESPN: No. 1 Novak Djokovic Seeks 21st Major & Fourth Straight at Wimbledon, Australian Nick Kyrgios Plays in First Major Singles Final

ESPN+ with all Outer Courts – 10 Championships across Divisions

Breakfast at Wimbledon Starts Your Day at 8 a.m. ET

Interviews with Both Djokovic, Kyrgios

Gentlemen’s Championship Encore on ABC at 3 p.m.

Seeds 1, 2 in Ladies’ Doubles Championship on ESPN after Djokovic-Kyrgios

ESPN’s fortnight of exclusive daily marathon and complete coverage across platforms of The Championships, Wimbledon from London concludes with the Gentlemen’s Championship on Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. ET. Three-time defending champion and top seed Novak Djokovic – seeking his seventh trophy in SW19 and 21st Major title overall – will duel the talented if mercurial unseeded Nick Kyrgios who is making his Major singles final debut.

Before the championship match, Breakfast at Wimbledon – hosted by Chris McKendry with contributions from across the ESPN tennis team – starts the day at 8 a.m. The show will include McKendry interviews with both of the day’s combatants, the always exciting annual review of the tournament’s top action in “Bangers and Smash” and more.

Chris Fowler will call the match with John and Patrick McEnroe, the trio’s 10th year calling the Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship. ABC will air an encore at 3 p.m.

The matchup:

1 Novak Djokovic : 35, 6’2” and from Serbia. The three-time defending champion has reached his 32nd Major final, the men’s record (Roger Federer – 31, Rafael Nadal – 30), holding a 20-11 record. It’s his eighth appearance on the second Sunday at Wimbledon where he is 6-1 in the finals. He has been the No. 1-ranked player in the world for a record of 373 weeks, finishing the year in the top spot a record seven times.

: 35, 6’2” and from Serbia. The three-time defending champion has reached his 32nd Major final, the men’s record (Roger Federer – 31, Rafael Nadal – 30), holding a 20-11 record. It’s his eighth appearance on the second Sunday at Wimbledon where he is 6-1 in the finals. He has been the No. 1-ranked player in the world for a record of 373 weeks, finishing the year in the top spot a record seven times. Nick Kyrgios: 27, 6’4” and from Australia. Universally considered supremely talented and once ranked No. 13 (Oct. 2016), the exciting if unpredictable Kyrgios of Australia announced himself to the tennis world by reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2014 at 19. Up to then, his record in Majors was 2-4. He matched that result by making the QFs at the Australian Open the following year. Earlier this year, he teamed with Thanasi Kokkinakis as a wildcard entry in doubles and they won the Australian Open.

Ladies’ Doubles Championship Pits Top Two Seeds

A meeting of the top two seeded teams in the Ladies’ Doubles Championship will conclude the ESPN telecast. No. 1 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium (three Major doubles titles) and Shuai Zhang of China (two) will try to hold off the No. 2 duo, Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova who have won four Major doubles championships together, including Wimbledon in 2018.

ESPN+ with All Other Courts including 10 Championships

Beyond the two championships on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available on the ESPN App with ESPN+. Ten championships will be decided – in Boys’ Singles, Gentlemen’s and Quad Wheelchair Singles, Ladies and Quad Wheelchair Doubles, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, and all three Invitational (Legends) Doubles brackets – Gentlemen, Ladies’ and Mixed.

-30-