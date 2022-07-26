ESPN Celebrates NFL Training Camp’s ‘Back Together Saturday’ with Five Hours of NFL Live on July 30

NFL Live Airs on ESPN in the Morning; Shifts to ABC in the Afternoon

Live Look-Ins at NFL Team Practices, Reporters on Location, Special Previews

SportsCenter Leads into NFL Live on ESPN

ESPN will offer NFL fans five hours of dedicated training camp coverage during “Back Together Saturday Presented by Wilson” on July 30, as teams participate in practice with crowds in attendance. NFL Live will air two special editions, with a three-hour morning show on ESPN at 9 a.m. and then a two hour afternoon program on ABC at 1-3 p.m. Fans can expect live look-ins at team practices and drills, multiple previews, reports from camps and more.

“Back Together Saturday” coverage will be amplified on additional ESPN platforms and surrounding programming, including on SportsCenter, which airs immediately before (7-9 a.m.) and then once again in the evening on ESPN (10 p.m. – midnight). This is the second consecutive year ESPN produced coverage around NFL’s signature training camp event. NFL Network will also have coverage throughout the day.

Host of Voices, Reporters Bring Fans ‘Back Together Saturday’ Coverage

Laura Rutledge will anchor all five hours of coverage, with Marcus Spears, Tim Hasselbeck, Adam Schefter, and Field Yates joining her in Bristol throughout the day. Dan Orlovsky will be with them for the morning show. On location, ESPN will have multiple reporters including:

Jeff Darlington with the Dolphins

with the Dolphins Jeremy Fowler with the Bills

with the Bills Dan Graziano with the Bears

with the Bears Kimberley A. Martin with the Browns

with the Browns Dianna Russini with the Jets

with the Jets Ed Werder with the Cowboys

ESPN’s NFL Nation will have a reporter at every training camp and will have comprehensive news and analysis of all 32 teams.

Additional Programming Coming in August

ESPN’s “Back Together Saturday” serves as a launch to the network’s NFL coverage throughout August, ramping up to the 2022 NFL Season kicking off. In addition to day-to-day news, information, and previews across studio shows, additional highlights include:

ESPN’s Fantasy Focus Football returns to its daily weekday cadence starting on Monday, Aug. 1.

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 6 (Noon – 2:30 p.m.)

ESPN’s Fantasy Football Marathon returns Monday, Aug. 15, into Tuesday, Aug. 16.

ESPN’s preseason games: Chicago at Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Atlanta at New York Jets on Monday, Aug. 22. Both games begin at 8 p.m.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

