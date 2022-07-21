ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: First Place Los Angeles Dodgers Host San Diego Padres on August 7 edition of Sunday Night Baseball

ESPN today announced its selection for the August 7 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The San Diego Padres and Manny Machado will visit the first place Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts in ESPN’s exclusive, national game of the week.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, analysts Eduardo Perez and World Series Champion David Cone and multi-platform contributor Buster Olney will call the telecast at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the game at 6 p.m.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

On Deck:

The Padres will also be on Sunday Night Baseball this Sunday, July 24, as they visit the New York Mets and Pete Alonso at 7 p.m. exclusively on ESPN.

