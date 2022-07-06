ESPN to Nationally Televise First Round of 2022 MLB Draft on July 17

Significant Week of MLB Coverage from Los Angeles on ESPN Platforms, Including T-Mobile Home Run Derby, MLB All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard, Exclusive Second-Half Opener and Debut of ESPN Films’ “The Captain”

ESPN will nationally televise the first round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Sunday, July 17, at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage will also air on ESPN international platforms. The MLB Draft on ESPN will be led by a comprehensive, on-site coverage team offering a variety of insights and analysis.

Karl Ravech will host the event with lead analyst and MLB Draft expert Kiley McDaniel. In addition, baseball analysts Eduardo Perez, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke and senior MLB insider Jeff Passan will contribute to coverage from site. Here is the most recent ESPN.com mock draft: 2022 MLB Draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis.

ESPN’s presentation of the MLB First-Year Player Draft is part of a significant week of MLB coverage from Los Angeles, Calif. – the home of 2022 MLB All-Star – across its platforms.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform(s) Sunday, July 17 2 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals* ESPN+ 7 p.m. MLB First-Year Player Draft ESPN, ESPN App Monday, July 18 8 p.m. T-Mobile Home Run Derby ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN App (following the T-Mobile Home Run Derby ESPN Films’ “The Captain” debut episode ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN App Tuesday, July 19 8 p.m. MLB All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard ESPN Radio Thursday, July 21 1 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins* ESPN+ 10 p.m. MLB second-half opener: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN, ESPN App Friday, July 22 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles* ESPN+ Saturday, July 23 1 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox* ESPN+ Sunday, July 24 1:30 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox* ESPN+ 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Taco Bell: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

*Subject to local blackout restrictions

ESPN Films’ latest documentary series “The Captain” will debut on Monday, July 18, on both ESPN and ESPN+ immediately following the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Directed by Emmy-winner Randy Wilkins (“86-32,” “Docket 32357,” “Dear…”), the seven-episode series provides an extraordinary portrait of the New York Yankees captain’s life and career on and off the field. For additional information, visit ESPN Press Room.

More MLB All-Star week coverage details, including commentator assignments and Baseball Tonight and SportsCenter programming, will be announced in the coming days.

-30-