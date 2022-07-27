Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 31

Marquee, Featured Groups include major winners, recent TOUR winners, former Rocket Mortgage Classic champions

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week with four exclusive streams covering the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, only for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Featured Holes at 7 a.m. ET, and a Marquee Group and Featured Groups at 7:15 a.m. ET, with ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other groups when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds. The Featured Holes stream will showcase Detroit Golf Club’s par-3 Nos. 5, 11 and 15, as well as the par-5 17th.

THURSDAY | July 28

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:15 a.m. ET

Webb Simpson – 2012 U.S. Open champion, seven-time TOUR winner

Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Jason Day – 12-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Tony Finau – Three-time TOUR winner, won last week’s 3M Open

Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

Nate Lashley – TOUR winner (2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

Patrick Cantlay – 2021 FedExCup champion, six-time TOUR winner, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner

Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Keegan Bradley – 2011 PGA Championship winner, four-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Davis Love III – 21-time TOUR winner, 1997 PGA Championship winner

Will Zalatoris – No. 9 in FedExCup standings, five top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Cameron Young – Leading candidate for 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, this season finished 2nd at Open Championship and T-3 at PGA Championship

FRIDAY | July 29

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:15 a.m. ET

Love / Zalatoris / Young

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Max Homa – 2022 Wells Fargo Championship winner, four-time TOUR winner, No. 11 in FedExCup standings

Luke List – TOUR winner (2022 Farmers Insurance Open)

Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

Kisner / Scott / Bradley

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Cantlay / Champ / Woodland

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Simpson / Fowler / Day

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the Rocket Mortgage Classic | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, July 28 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 5, 11, 15 Par 5 | No. 17 7:15 a.m. Marquee Group Webb Simpson / Rickie Fowler / Jason Day Bonus Coverage: Davis Love III / Will Zalatoris / Cameron Young Featured Groups Tony Finau / Cam Davis / Nate Lashley Patrick Cantlay / Cameron Champ / Gary Woodland Bonus Coverage: Max Homa / Luke List / Joel Dahmen Kevin Kisner / Adam Scott / Keegan Bradley 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Kevin Kisner / Adam Scott / Keegan Bradley Featured Group 2 Davis Love III / Will Zalatoris / Cameron Young Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 15 Par 5 | No. 17 Friday, July 29 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 5, 11, 15 Par 5 | No. 17 7:15 a.m. Marquee Group Davis Love III / Will Zalatoris / Cameron Young Bonus Coverage: Webb Simpson / Rickie Fowler / Jason Day 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups Max Homa / Luke List / Joel Dahmen Kevin Kisner / Adam Scott / Keegan Bradley Bonus Coverage: Tony Finau / Cam Davis / Nate Lashley Patrick Cantlay / Cameron Champ / Gary Woodland 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Patrick Cantlay / Cameron Champ / Gary Woodland Featured Group 2 Webb Simpson / Rickie Fowler / Jason Day Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 15 Par 5 | No. 17

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories. The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Facebook, Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

###