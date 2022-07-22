Little League is Back! ESPN Begins Comprehensive Coverage of Little League Baseball and Softball Games

Little League Softball World Series from Greenville, N.C., Begins August 9

75 th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series from Williamsport, Pa., Begins August 17

Boston Red Sox Play Baltimore Orioles in Fifth MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball on August 21

ESPN launches its annual, all-encompassing coverage of the Little League Baseball and Softball U.S. Region and World Series tournaments this weekend on ESPN platforms. The action begins Saturday, July 23, with Little League Softball Region Tournament games and culminates with ESPN’s multi-platform coverage of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series from Williamsport, Pa., August 17-28.

Little League Softball

ESPN’s 74-game Little League Softball Region Tournament coverage begins July 23 on ESPN+ with the start of Central, Mid-Atlantic, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West Region action. Longhorn Network will televise the final four games of the Southwest Region tournament.

This year, former Little League Baseball World Series phenom Mo’ne Davis joins ESPN’s Little League Softball Region Tournament coverage, serving as an analyst during the final four games of the Central Region tournament. Davis will also contribute to opening weekend of the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, as part of ESPN’s celebration of the 75th anniversary of the event.

This Saturday also begins the #SummerofSoftball with Little League and Athletes Unlimited Softball entertaining fans on ESPN platforms through the end of August.

Little League Softball Region Tournament coverage concludes Friday, July 29, with the West Region Championship at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+. For a full schedule of games, visit the Little League website.

The 2022 Little League Softball World Series will take place in Greenville, N.C., August 9-15. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will carry all the action leading up to the Little League Softball World Series Championship on Monday, August 15, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The ESPN and ESPN2 coverage of the Little League Softball World Series is presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Little League Softball World Series Region Locations

East (Bristol, Conn.); West (San Bernardino, Calif.); Central (Whitestown, Ind.); Southwest (Waco, Tex.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.).

ESPN’s Little League Softball Commentators:

Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, Mark Brown, Kris Budden, Jenny Dalton-Hill, Tyler Denning, Mo’ne Davis, Courtney Lyle, Brittany McKinney, Connor Onion, Roy Philpott, Jennie Ritter, Eric Rothman, Amanda Scarborough, Matt Schick, Doug Sherman, Michele Smith, Natasha Watley.

Little League Baseball

ESPN’s coverage of Little League Baseball begins Thursday, August 4, with the first game of the Southeast Region tournament. ESPN, ESPN2, Longhorn Network and ESPN+ will televise all 86 region tournament games showcasing Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West Region action, as each team competes for a trip to Williamsport, Pa., to play for the Little League Baseball World Series Championship.

ESPN’s coverage of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series from Williamsport, Pa., begins Wednesday, August 17, culminating with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship on Sunday, August 28, on ABC. ESPN’s Little League Baseball coverage is presented by T-Mobile.

1998 Little League Baseball World Series champion Todd Frazier, who played on the famed Toms River, N.J., team, returns to Williamsport to serve as an analyst on ESPN’s coverage of the event. The Little League legend will also contribute as an analyst in the region tournament games in Bristol, Conn.

Little League Baseball World Series Region Locations

Great Lakes (Whitestown, Ind.); Metro (Bristol, Conn.); Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.); Midwest (Whitestown, Ind.); Mountain (San Bernardino, Calif.); New England (Bristol, Conn.); Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.); Southwest (Waco, Texas); West (San Bernardino, Calif.).

ESPN’s Little League Baseball Commentators:

Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, Chris Burke, Julie Foudy, Todd Frazier, Danny Graves, Tim Kurkjian, Clay Matvick, Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Keith Moreland, Mike Morgan, Gregg Olson, Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson, Karl Ravech, Eric Rothman, Sabastian Salazar, John Schriffen, Xavier Scruggs, Doug Sherman, Ben Shulman, Matt Stewart.

The Senior League Baseball, Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Junior League Baseball, Senior League Softball and Junior League Softball World Series tournaments will return for the first time since 2019, starting with the Intermediate (50/70) Baseball World Series on Sunday, July 31, on ESPN+. Games will air on ESPN and ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+.

The 2022 MLB Little League Classic will feature the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles as they play at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Sunday, August 21, on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. More information on coverage plans will be provided in the coming weeks.

-30-