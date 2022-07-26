Matchups for ESPN Events’ 2022 Men’s and Women’s College Basketball Tournaments are Set
The matchups for six ESPN Events owned and operated early-season men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments have been determined. Teams participating in this year’s events, unveiled in March, will begin competition on Thursday, Nov. 17, and will continue through Christmas Day.
Each eight-team men’s college basketball tournament – Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, ESPN Events Invitational, PKI, and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic – will be comprised of 12 games over three days, with Paycom Wooden Legacy and the women’s PKI each featuring four teams and four games over two days of play. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on the final day of the tournament.
Across the six tournaments, 14 teams participated in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament, while eight teams played in the postseason NIT. A number of teams are also featured in the recent edition of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, and Joe Lunardi’s 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology.
In addition to the multi-team tournaments, ESPN Events also manages four single-day, neutral-site events including the Armed Forces Classic, State Farm Champions Classic – featuring Duke vs. Kansas and Kentucky vs. Michigan State – and Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classics presented by Corona.
ESPN Events is also working in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and the Jordan Brand on the newly created Jumpman Invitational, set for December 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The event will feature both men’s and women’s teams from the original four Jordan Brand schools – Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
The NIT Season Tip-Off will not be played in 2022 but will return in 2023.
Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic
November 17, 18 and 20
TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Thu, Nov. 17
|11:30 a.m.
|Furman vs. Penn State
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Colorado State vs. South Carolina
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Davidson vs. Charleston
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov. 18
|12 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Consolation Game #2
|ESPNEWS
|Sun, Nov. 20
|10:30 a.m.
|Seventh Place Game
|ESPNEWS
|12:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.
|Fifth Place Game
|ESPNU or ESPNEWS
|3:30 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN2
|12:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPNU or ESPNEWS
November 17, 18 and 20
HTC Center | Conway, S.C.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Thu, Nov. 17
|1:30 p.m.
|Colorado vs. UMass
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Murray State vs. Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Boise State vs Charlotte
|ESPNEWS or ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Loyola (Ill.) vs Tulsa
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov. 18
|12 p.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|Consolation Game #2
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov. 20
|10:30 a.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN or ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Seventh Place Game
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Fifth Place Game
|ESPNEWS
Paycom Wooden Legacy
November 23-24
Anaheim Convention Center Arena | Anaheim, Calif.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Wed, Nov. 23
|9:30 p.m.
|Fresno State vs. Washington
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov. 24
|12:00 a.m.
|Saint Mary’s vs. Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov. 25
|12:30 a.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN2
PKI (Men’s and Women’s)
November 24-27
Chiles Center /Moda Center/ Veterans Memorial Coliseum | Portland, Ore.
2022 PKI (Men)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Thu, Nov. 24
|1 p.m.
|North Carolina vs. Portland
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Iowa State vs. Villanova
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Connecticut vs. Oregon
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Alabama vs. Michigan State
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov. 25
|2:30 p.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov. 26
|12:30 a.m.
|Consolation Game #2
|ESPN2
|Sun, Nov. 27
|TBD
|Seventh Place Game
|TBD
|TBD
|Fifth Place Game
|TBD
|TBD
|Third Place Game
|TBD
|TBD
|Championship Game
|TBD
2022 PKI (Women)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Thu, Nov. 24
|5 p.m.
|North Carolina vs. Oregon
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Iowa State vs. Michigan State
|ESPNU
|Sun, Nov. 27
|TBD
|Third Place Game
|TBD
|TBD
|Championship Game
|TBD
Note: The men’s and women’s PKI will be played alongside Phil Knight Legacy, which is run by Rip City Management. The complete schedule was announced on July 25 and can be found here.
ESPN Events Invitational
November 24, 25 and 27
State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Thu, Nov. 24
|11 a.m.
|Florida State vs. Siena
|ESPN2
|1:30 p.m.
|Mississippi vs. Stanford
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Oklahoma vs. Nebraska
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis vs. Seton Hall
|ESPNEWS
|Fri, Nov. 25
|11 a.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2
|1:30 p.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Consolation Game #2
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|Sun, Nov. 27
|11 a.m.
|Fifth Place Game
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Seventh Place Game
|ESPNEWS
Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic
December 22, 23 and 25
Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawai‘i
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Thu, Dec. 22
|3 p.m.
|Iona vs. SMU
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Seattle U vs. Utah State
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|George Washington vs. Washington State
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Pepperdine vs. Hawaii
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Fri, Dec. 23
|4:30 p.m.
|Consolation #1
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2
|10 p.m. or 12 a.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec. 24
|10 p.m. or 12 a.m.
|Consolation #2
|ESPN2
|Sun, Dec. 25
|1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.
|Seventh Place Game
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.
|Fifth Place Game
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN2
About ESPN Events
ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 12 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.