Matchups for ESPN Events’ 2022 Men’s and Women’s College Basketball Tournaments are Set

The matchups for six ESPN Events owned and operated early-season men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments have been determined. Teams participating in this year’s events, unveiled in March, will begin competition on Thursday, Nov. 17, and will continue through Christmas Day.

Each eight-team men’s college basketball tournament – Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, ESPN Events Invitational, PKI, and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic – will be comprised of 12 games over three days, with Paycom Wooden Legacy and the women’s PKI each featuring four teams and four games over two days of play. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on the final day of the tournament.

Across the six tournaments, 14 teams participated in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament, while eight teams played in the postseason NIT. A number of teams are also featured in the recent edition of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, and Joe Lunardi’s 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology.

In addition to the multi-team tournaments, ESPN Events also manages four single-day, neutral-site events including the Armed Forces Classic, State Farm Champions Classic – featuring Duke vs. Kansas and Kentucky vs. Michigan State – and Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classics presented by Corona.

ESPN Events is also working in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and the Jordan Brand on the newly created Jumpman Invitational, set for December 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The event will feature both men’s and women’s teams from the original four Jordan Brand schools – Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

The NIT Season Tip-Off will not be played in 2022 but will return in 2023.

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

November 17, 18 and 20

TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 17 11:30 a.m. Furman vs. Penn State ESPNU 2 p.m. Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2 5 p.m. Colorado State vs. South Carolina ESPNU 7 p.m. Davidson vs. Charleston ESPNU Fri, Nov. 18 12 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU 5 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPNEWS Sun, Nov. 20 10:30 a.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNEWS 12:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPNU or ESPNEWS 3:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2 12:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Third Place Game ESPNU or ESPNEWS

Myrtle Beach Invitational

November 17, 18 and 20

HTC Center | Conway, S.C.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 17 1:30 p.m. Colorado vs. UMass ESPNU 4 p.m. Murray State vs. Texas A&M ESPN2 7 p.m. Boise State vs Charlotte ESPNEWS or ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Loyola (Ill.) vs Tulsa ESPNU Fri, Nov. 18 12 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 20 10:30 a.m. Third Place Game ESPNU 1 p.m. Championship Game ESPN or ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPN+ 7 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPNEWS

Paycom Wooden Legacy

November 23-24

Anaheim Convention Center Arena | Anaheim, Calif.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Wed, Nov. 23 9:30 p.m. Fresno State vs. Washington ESPNU Thu, Nov. 24 12:00 a.m. Saint Mary’s vs. Vanderbilt ESPN2 10 p.m. Third Place Game ESPNU Fri, Nov. 25 12:30 a.m. Championship Game ESPN2

PKI (Men’s and Women’s)

November 24-27

Chiles Center /Moda Center/ Veterans Memorial Coliseum | Portland, Ore.

2022 PKI (Men)

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 24 1 p.m. North Carolina vs. Portland ESPN 3:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. Villanova ESPN2 8 p.m. Connecticut vs. Oregon ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Alabama vs. Michigan State ESPN Fri, Nov. 25 2:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPNU 5 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN 10 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 Sat, Nov. 26 12:30 a.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPN2 Sun, Nov. 27 TBD Seventh Place Game TBD TBD Fifth Place Game TBD TBD Third Place Game TBD TBD Championship Game TBD

2022 PKI (Women)

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 24 5 p.m. North Carolina vs. Oregon ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. Michigan State ESPNU Sun, Nov. 27 TBD Third Place Game TBD TBD Championship Game TBD

Note: The men’s and women’s PKI will be played alongside Phil Knight Legacy, which is run by Rip City Management. The complete schedule was announced on July 25 and can be found here.

ESPN Events Invitational

November 24, 25 and 27

State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 24 11 a.m. Florida State vs. Siena ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Mississippi vs. Stanford ESPNU 5 p.m. Oklahoma vs. Nebraska ESPN 7:30 p.m. Memphis vs. Seton Hall ESPNEWS Fri, Nov. 25 11 a.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 Sun, Nov. 27 11 a.m. Fifth Place Game ESPNU 1:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN 5 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNEWS

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

December 22, 23 and 25

Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawai‘i

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Dec. 22 3 p.m. Iona vs. SMU ESPNU 5 p.m. Seattle U vs. Utah State ESPNU 9 p.m. George Washington vs. Washington State ESPN2 or ESPNU 11 p.m. Pepperdine vs. Hawaii ESPN2 or ESPNU Fri, Dec. 23 4:30 p.m. Consolation #1 ESPNU 7 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 10 p.m. or 12 a.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 Sat, Dec. 24 10 p.m. or 12 a.m. Consolation #2 ESPN2 Sun, Dec. 25 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNU 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 12 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.