PFL 6: Kayla Harrison Continues Quest for Third Straight PFL Championship Live on ESPN, ESPN+ on Friday, July 1

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, is set for its final 2022 Regular Season event this Friday, July 1, live from OTE Arena in Atlanta and on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Fighters across the Men’s Welterweight and Women’s Lightweight divisions will look to earn valuable points in the standings in their last chance to secure a 2022 PFL Playoff berth. PFL 6 begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with continuing action on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET Coverage begins with the live Pre-Fight show at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Two-time PFL World Champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison returns to the SmartCage looking for a third PFL Playoff berth. The undefeated Harrison will square off with MMA veteran Kaitlin Young who replaces an injured Julia Budd. Young, a veteran of 25 professional fights, with eight knockout victories will look to strike with the woman many feel is the best all-around fighter in women’s MMA today. Harrison will look to take a step closer to her third PFL World Championship. In his first contest of the season, Canadian MMA icon Rory MacDonald made quick work of Brett Cooper with a first-round submission. The “Red King”, who sits atop the Welterweight standings, will now face off with rangy striker Sadibou Sy of Sweden. Sy earned a hard-fought decision over Nikolai Aleksakhin earning three points in the process; but he will need another win if he hopes to head back to the postseason. Ray Cooper III will look to do the impossible for a second straight year. After missing weight in his first fight of the 2022 PFL Regular Season, Cooper III will have to score an early stoppage to have a chance at a fourth Playoff berth. Standing in his way will be veteran Brett Cooper. After a defeat in his first season fight, Cooper has redemption on his mind heading into PFL 6 this Friday night. Larissa Pacheco sets back into the PFL SmartCage looking for her fourth straight first round knockout and a return trip to the Playoffs. Pacheco squares of the tough Genah Fabian. Pacheco is looking to vault to the top of the standings and attemp to take home her first PFL World Championship and the $1 million prize. Magomedkerimov was originally slated to face Joao Zeferino at PFL 6. Zeferino did not weigh in and has been replaced by Dilano Taylor who has 3 points in the Welterweight standings. Nikolai Aleksakhin withdrew from his bout after weighing in and will not compete on the card. Carlos Leal receives an automatic 3 points in division standings. Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer and former world champion, Sean O’Connell. He’ll be joined by Hall-of-Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture and one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian. ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Dilano Taylor Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian Jarrah Al Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov ESPN+ Card Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abigail Montes Martina Jindrova vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo About Professional Fighters League Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. PFL is primetime in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries with over 25 media distribution partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience. PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, and US Marine Corps. PFL has raised $200 million of capital to date from major investors, including Ares, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners. MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams. PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma) -30- Contacts ESPN / ESPN+:

