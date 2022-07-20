PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive, Four-Stream Coverage of the 3M Open

Coverage begins at 7:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 24

Marquee, Featured Groups include major winners, former 3M Open champions

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., this week with four exclusive streams of coverage, only for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 7:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Featured Groups at 8 a.m. ET, and a Marquee Group at 8:15 a.m. ET, with ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other groups when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds. A Featured Holes stream starting at 8:30 a.m. ET will showcase the par-3 Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 17 at TPC Twin Cities.

THURSDAY | July 21

Main Feed starts at 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Hideki Matsuyama – 2021 Masters champion, No. 8 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR champion

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

Featured Groups | 8 a.m. ET

Sahith Theegala– Finished T-2 at this year’s Travelers Championship and third WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Joohyung Kim – Two-time winner on Asian Tour

Chesson Hadley – TOUR winner (2014 Puerto Rico Open)

Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Ryan Palmer – Four-time TOUR winner

Martin Laird – Four-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Cameron Champ – Defending 3M Open champion, three-time TOUR winner

Michael Thompson – Two-time TOUR winner, 2020 3M Open champion

Chez Reavie – Three-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Tony Finau – Two-time TOUR winner

Jason Day – 12-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Davis Riley – Lost playoff to Sam Burns at Valspar Championship this year

FRIDAY | July 22

Main Feed starts at 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Finau / Day / Riley

Featured Groups | 8:30 a.m. ET

Champ / Thompson / Reavie

T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner, 2022 John Deere Classic champion

Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

Adam Long – TOUR winner (2019 The American Express), 2020 3M Open runner-up

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Fowler / Palmer / Laird

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Matsuyama / Im / Hoge

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the 3M Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

