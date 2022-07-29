Streaming in August: Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in August, with 28 MLB teams in action, including five appearances by the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and top teams including the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

MLB on ESPN+ in August starts off with the first place New York Yankees (vs. Seattle Mariners Aug. 1), the Atlanta Braves (vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 3) and the Boston Red Sox (vs. Kansas City Royals Aug. 5). Match ups this month also include the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets twice (Aug. 7 and 18) and two appearances of the Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Minnesota Twins Aug. 9 and vs. Milwaukee Brewers Aug. 23)

MLB on ESPN+ in August:

Date Time (ET) Game Mon, Aug. 1 7:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Tue, Aug. 2 4:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Wed, Aug. 3 12:20 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Thur, Aug. 4 4:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Fri, Aug. 5 8:10 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Sat, Aug. 6 10:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Sun, Aug. 7 4:10 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Mon, Aug. 8 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Tue, Aug. 9 10:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Aug. 10 2:20 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Thur, Aug. 11 1:05 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Fri, Aug. 12 8:15 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Sat, Aug. 13 3:07 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Sun, Aug. 14 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Mon, Aug. 15 3:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Wed, Aug. 17 12:35 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Thur, Aug. 18 7:20 p.m. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Fri, Aug. 19 8:40 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Sun, Aug. 21 2:10 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Mon, Aug. 22 9:40 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Tue, Aug. 23 10:10 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Aug. 24 12:35 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Thur, Aug. 25 1:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Fri, Aug. 26 9:40 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Sat, Aug. 27 3:07 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Sun, Aug. 28 2:15 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Mon, Aug. 29 9:45 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Wed, Aug. 31 7:05 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.





