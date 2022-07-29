Streaming in August: Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

BaseballESPN Digital

Streaming in August: Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno 42 seconds ago

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in August, with 28 MLB teams in action, including five appearances by the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and top teams including the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

MLB on ESPN+ in August starts off with the first place New York Yankees (vs. Seattle Mariners Aug. 1), the Atlanta Braves (vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 3) and the Boston Red Sox (vs. Kansas City Royals Aug. 5). Match ups this month also include the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets twice (Aug. 7 and 18) and two appearances of the Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Minnesota Twins Aug. 9 and vs. Milwaukee Brewers  Aug. 23) 

MLB on ESPN+ in August:

Date Time (ET) Game
Mon, Aug. 1 7:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees
Tue, Aug. 2 4:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
Wed, Aug. 3 12:20 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
Thur, Aug. 4 4:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
Fri, Aug. 5 8:10 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals
Sat, Aug. 6 10:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners 
Sun, Aug. 7 4:10 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets
Mon, Aug. 8 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Tue, Aug. 9 10:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, Aug. 10 2:20 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
Thur, Aug. 11 1:05 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Fri, Aug. 12 8:15 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Sat, Aug. 13 3:07 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Sun, Aug. 14 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Mon, Aug. 15 3:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians
Wed, Aug. 17 12:35 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds
Thur, Aug. 18 7:20 p.m. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves
Fri, Aug. 19 8:40 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies
Sun, Aug. 21 2:10 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins
Mon, Aug. 22 9:40 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics
Tue, Aug. 23 10:10 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, Aug. 24 12:35 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Thur, Aug. 25 1:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Fri, Aug. 26 9:40 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics
Sat, Aug. 27 3:07 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Sun, Aug. 28 2:15 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals 
Mon, Aug. 29 9:45 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants
Wed, Aug. 31 7:05 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+. 

 

 

 

 



Photo of Christine Calcagno

Christine Calcagno

Back to top button
Close