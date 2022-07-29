Streaming in August: Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+
Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App
ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in August, with 28 MLB teams in action, including five appearances by the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and top teams including the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.
MLB on ESPN+ in August starts off with the first place New York Yankees (vs. Seattle Mariners Aug. 1), the Atlanta Braves (vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 3) and the Boston Red Sox (vs. Kansas City Royals Aug. 5). Match ups this month also include the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets twice (Aug. 7 and 18) and two appearances of the Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Minnesota Twins Aug. 9 and vs. Milwaukee Brewers Aug. 23)
MLB on ESPN+ in August:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Mon, Aug. 1
|7:05 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees
|Tue, Aug. 2
|4:10 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
|Wed, Aug. 3
|12:20 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
|Thur, Aug. 4
|4:10 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
|Fri, Aug. 5
|8:10 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals
|Sat, Aug. 6
|10:10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
|Sun, Aug. 7
|4:10 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets
|Mon, Aug. 8
|9:40 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|Tue, Aug. 9
|10:10 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, Aug. 10
|2:20 p.m.
|Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
|Thur, Aug. 11
|1:05 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Fri, Aug. 12
|8:15 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|Sat, Aug. 13
|3:07 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Sun, Aug. 14
|2:15 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|Mon, Aug. 15
|3:10 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians
|Wed, Aug. 17
|12:35 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds
|Thur, Aug. 18
|7:20 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves
|Fri, Aug. 19
|8:40 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies
|Sun, Aug. 21
|2:10 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins
|Mon, Aug. 22
|9:40 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics
|Tue, Aug. 23
|10:10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, Aug. 24
|12:35 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Thur, Aug. 25
|1:10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Fri, Aug. 26
|9:40 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics
|Sat, Aug. 27
|3:07 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Sun, Aug. 28
|2:15 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|Mon, Aug. 29
|9:45 p.m.
|San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants
|Wed, Aug. 31
|7:05 p.m.
|Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals
In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.