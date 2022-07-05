The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – Semifinals Continue with Episode 10: Throw Nasty Stuff

Ardi Dwornik

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes 

Semifinals Continue 

Episode 10: Throw Nasty Stuff 

Available Tuesday, July 5 Exclusively on ESPN+

Flyweights Laura Gallardo and Brogan Walker face each other to determine who will advance to the TUF live finale. Gallardo’s quick feet and grappling skills are pitted against Walker’s powerful strikes and experience.

