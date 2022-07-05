The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – Semifinals Continue with Episode 10: Throw Nasty Stuff

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

Semifinals Continue

Episode 10: Throw Nasty Stuff

Available Tuesday, July 5 Exclusively on ESPN+

Flyweights Laura Gallardo and Brogan Walker face each other to determine who will advance to the TUF live finale. Gallardo’s quick feet and grappling skills are pitted against Walker’s powerful strikes and experience.

Get to know Laura Gallardo

Get to know Brogan Walker

Stream Live

(Episodes also available in Spanish)

What You Need to Know

Media Kit

Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]