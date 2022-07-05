Combat SportsESPN+MMAUFC
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – Semifinals Continue with Episode 10: Throw Nasty Stuff
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes
Semifinals Continue
Episode 10: Throw Nasty Stuff
Available Tuesday, July 5 Exclusively on ESPN+
Flyweights Laura Gallardo and Brogan Walker face each other to determine who will advance to the TUF live finale. Gallardo’s quick feet and grappling skills are pitted against Walker’s powerful strikes and experience.
(Episodes also available in Spanish)
