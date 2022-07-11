Combat SportsESPN+MMAUFC
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – Semifinals Continue with Episode 11: Time to Come Alive
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes
Semifinals Continue
Episode 11: Time to Come Alive
Available Tuesday, July 12 Exclusively on ESPN+
Heavyweights Mohammed Usman and Eduardo Perez clash to decide who advances to the live TUF finale against Zac Pauga. Usman’s brother, UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, pays a visit to the TUF house.
Get to know Mohammed Usman
Get to know Eduardo Perez
(Episodes also available in Spanish)
Contacts: