Combat SportsESPN+
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – The Last Semifinal Action Before the Live Finale
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes
Episode 12
The Last Semifinal Action Before the Live Finale
Available Tuesday, July 19 Exclusively on ESPN+
Flyweights Juliana Miller and Kaytlin Neil fight to decide who will face Brogan Walker in the live finale. Coaches Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes take their respective teams out for a night on the town to celebrate the conclusion of the competition.
Get to know Juliana Miller
Get to know Kaytlin Neil
(Episodes also available in Spanish)
Contacts: