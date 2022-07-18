The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – The Last Semifinal Action Before the Live Finale

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

Episode 12

The Last Semifinal Action Before the Live Finale

Available Tuesday, July 19 Exclusively on ESPN+

Flyweights Juliana Miller and Kaytlin Neil fight to decide who will face Brogan Walker in the live finale. Coaches Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes take their respective teams out for a night on the town to celebrate the conclusion of the competition.

Get to know Juliana Miller

Get to know Kaytlin Neil

Stream Live

(Episodes also available in Spanish)

What You Need to Know

Media Kit

Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]