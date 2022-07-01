TUNE IN: July Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

MLB

TUNE IN: July Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

Photo of Olivia Wilson Olivia Wilson Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in July, with 27 different MLB teams in action on ESPN+, including the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and top teams including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros,  New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

On the fourth of July weekend, MLB on ESPN+ features the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Sun. July 3 (vs. Chicago Cubs) and the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve on Mon, July 4 (vs. Kansas City Royals). Match ups this month include the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 5 (vs. Colorado Rockies), the first place New York Yankees on July 22 (vs. Baltimore Orioles), three appearances of the Houston Astros (July 4, 14 and 27),  New York Mets on July 15 (vs. Chicago Cubs) and two appearances of the Milwaukee Brewers July 25 and 29.

MLB on ESPN+ in July: 

Date Time (ET) Game
Fri, July 1 6:05 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals
Sat, July 2 12:07 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Sun, July 3 2:20 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago Cubs
Mon, July 4 4:10 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros
Tue, July 5 10:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, July 6 7:05 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles
Thu, Jul 7 7:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles
Fri, July 8 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds
Sat, July 9 10:10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners
Sun, July 10 4:07 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
Mon, July 11 2:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals
Tue, July 12 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians
Wed, July 13 8:40 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
Thu, July 14 8:07 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels
Fri, July 15 2:20 p.m. New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs
Sat, July 16 10:07 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels
Sun, July 17 2:15 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Thu, July 21 1:10 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins
Fri, July 22 7:05 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles
Sat, July 23 1:10 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
Sun, July 24 1:35 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox
Mont, July 25 8:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Tue, July 26 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs
Wed, July 27 3:37 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
Thu, July 28 12:35 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles
Fri, July 29 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox
Sat, July 30 1:10 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Sun, July 31 1:35 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves

Subject to change

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.

-30-

Media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]

Photo of Olivia Wilson

Olivia Wilson

Based out of Austin, Texas, Olivia Wilson is a communications manager focusing on ESPN+, The Walt Disney Company's leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. Prior to joining the DMED Communications team, Wilson worked in ESPN Communications on X Games, Marketing and Corporate Citizenship for five years. Wilson is a proud graduate of Florida State University.
Back to top button
Close