TUNE IN: July Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in July, with 27 different MLB teams in action on ESPN+, including the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and top teams including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

On the fourth of July weekend, MLB on ESPN+ features the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Sun. July 3 (vs. Chicago Cubs) and the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve on Mon, July 4 (vs. Kansas City Royals). Match ups this month include the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 5 (vs. Colorado Rockies), the first place New York Yankees on July 22 (vs. Baltimore Orioles), three appearances of the Houston Astros (July 4, 14 and 27), New York Mets on July 15 (vs. Chicago Cubs) and two appearances of the Milwaukee Brewers July 25 and 29.

MLB on ESPN+ in July:

Subject to change

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.

