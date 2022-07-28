UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 Saturday, July 30, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Ardi Dwornik July 28, 2022

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV 

Prelims on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET 

Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET 

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2, featuring one of the most anticipated title rematches of the year, will stream live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, this Saturday, July 30 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, with Early Prelims streaming on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Peña vs. Nunes 2 on ESPN2 on Friday, July 29, at 2:30 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into the action.  

In the main event, Julianna Peña (12-4) and Amanda Nunes (21-5) meet inside the Octagon for a second time following their recent stint coaching The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes. Peña will make the first defense of her women’s bantamweight title after finishing Nunes via submission last December and becoming the first fighter to bring Nunes down since 2014. After her big win, Peña also became the third women’s fighter to win a season of The Ultimate Fighter and a UFC Championship. Nunes, who is widely considered to be the greatest female MMA fighter of all time, will seek revenge as she aims to become the first fighter to regain the bantamweight title. Before her loss to Peña, she was on a 12-fight winning streak, including nine title fights across two divisions. She still holds the women’s featherweight title, and is tied for the most wins and has the most finishes among women’s fighters.  

The co-main event features an interim flyweight title fight between former champion Brandon Moreno (19-6) and rising contender Kai Kara-France (24-9) who meet for the second time. Moreno took a unanimous decision in their first fight back in December 2019 and looks to reclaim a piece of the title he’s been battling for with reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who is currently injured. Kara-France is on a three-fight winning streak and has gone 4-1 since their first encounter.  

Also on the PPV portion of the card, UFC knockout king Derrick Lewis (26-9) meets Sergei Pavlovich (15-1) in a matchup between ranked heavyweights. Lewis is coming off a knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa while Pavlovich comes with a three-fight winning streak, all by 1st-round. 

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.  All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio. 

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 7/29  2:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Peña vs. Nunes 2  ESPN2 
9 p.m.  UFC 277 Pre-show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Peña vs. Nunes 2  ESPN+ 
Sat., 7/30  5 p.m.   UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Peña vs. Nunes 2  ABC 
6 p.m.  UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 (Early Prelims)  ESPN+ 
8 p.m.   UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 presented by Modelo (Prelims)  ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
10 p.m.   UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 (Main Card)  ESPN+ PPV 
1 a.m.*   UFC 277 Post Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Peña vs. Nunes 2  ESPN+ PPV 

*immediately following Main Card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

 10 p.m.   Main   Julianna Peña (C) vs. Amanda Nunes (C-FW)  UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship 
Co-Main  Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France  (Interim) UFC Flyweight Championship 
Undercard   Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich   
Undercard  Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez   
Undercard  Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith   
8 p.m.   Feature   Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger   
Undercard  Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves   
Undercard  Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab   
Undercard  Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia   
6 p.m.   Feature  Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt   
Undercard  Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim   
Undercard  Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria   
Undercard  Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond   

