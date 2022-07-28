UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 Saturday, July 30, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2, featuring one of the most anticipated title rematches of the year, will stream live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, this Saturday, July 30 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, with Early Prelims streaming on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Peña vs. Nunes 2 on ESPN2 on Friday, July 29, at 2:30 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into the action.

In the main event, Julianna Peña (12-4) and Amanda Nunes (21-5) meet inside the Octagon for a second time following their recent stint coaching The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes. Peña will make the first defense of her women’s bantamweight title after finishing Nunes via submission last December and becoming the first fighter to bring Nunes down since 2014. After her big win, Peña also became the third women’s fighter to win a season of The Ultimate Fighter and a UFC Championship. Nunes, who is widely considered to be the greatest female MMA fighter of all time, will seek revenge as she aims to become the first fighter to regain the bantamweight title. Before her loss to Peña, she was on a 12-fight winning streak, including nine title fights across two divisions. She still holds the women’s featherweight title, and is tied for the most wins and has the most finishes among women’s fighters.

The co-main event features an interim flyweight title fight between former champion Brandon Moreno (19-6) and rising contender Kai Kara-France (24-9) who meet for the second time. Moreno took a unanimous decision in their first fight back in December 2019 and looks to reclaim a piece of the title he’s been battling for with reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who is currently injured. Kara-France is on a three-fight winning streak and has gone 4-1 since their first encounter.

Also on the PPV portion of the card, UFC knockout king Derrick Lewis (26-9) meets Sergei Pavlovich (15-1) in a matchup between ranked heavyweights. Lewis is coming off a knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa while Pavlovich comes with a three-fight winning streak, all by 1st-round.

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Programming (All times ET)



Fri., 7/29 2:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Peña vs. Nunes 2 ESPN2 9 p.m. UFC 277 Pre-show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Peña vs. Nunes 2 ESPN+ Sat., 7/30 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Peña vs. Nunes 2 ABC 6 p.m. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 (Early Prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 presented by Modelo (Prelims) ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV 1 a.m.* UFC 277 Post Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Peña vs. Nunes 2 ESPN+ PPV

*immediately following Main Card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Julianna Peña (C) vs. Amanda Nunes (C-FW) UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France (Interim) UFC Flyweight Championship Undercard Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich Undercard Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez Undercard Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith 8 p.m. Feature Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger Undercard Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves Undercard Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab Undercard Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia 6 p.m. Feature Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt Undercard Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim Undercard Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria Undercard Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

