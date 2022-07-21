UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall, Saturday, July 23 Exclusively on ESPN+
Main Card at 3 p.m. ET, Prelims at Noon
ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall will be live from O2 Arena in London this Saturday, July 23, with both Prelims and Main Card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The main card will air at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT, with the Prelims at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blaydes vs. Aspinall on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.
The main event features a heavyweight showdown between No.4 Curtis Blaydes (16-3) and No.6 Tom Aspinall (12-2). Blaydes looks to steal the show by stopping the British-born Aspinall in front of his home crowd and secure his third straight win. Aspinall, who’s riding an eight-fight win streak, is back in England for his second UFC main event after submitting veteran Alexander Volkov.
The co-main presents a middleweight bout between No.8 Jack Hermansson (22-7) and Chris Curtis (29-8). Hermansson aims to take down Curtis and assert himself as a title contender while Curtis looks to defeat his first ranked opponent in the UFC.
John Gooden will call the action, alongside Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. Troy Santiago and Claudio Puelles will provide all coverage in Spanish.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 7/22
|noon
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blaydes vs. Aspinall
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blaydes vs. Aspinall
|ESPN2
|Sat., 7/23
|noon
|UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall
(Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
|3 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall
(Main Card)
|6 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Blydes vs. Aspinall
|ESPN+
* Immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|3 p.m.
|Main
|Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall
|ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
|Co-Main
|Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis
|Undercard
|Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt
|Undercard
|Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson
|Undercard
|Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy
|Undercard
|Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir
|Noon
|Featured
|Mason Jones vs. Ludovit Klein
|Undercard
|Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic
|Undercard
|Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa
|Undercard
|Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce
|Undercard
|Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson
|Undercard
|Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson
|Undercard
|Mandy Bohm vs. Victoria Leonardo
|Undercard
|Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby