UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev Saturday, July 9, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, July 9, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and the Prelims at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes Friday’s UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into fight night followed by UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev at 6:05 p.m. ET/ 3:05 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

The main event features an exciting lightweight contenders’ bout between No.7 Rafael Dos Anjos (31-13) and No.10 Rafael Fiziev (11-1). Former champion Dos Anjos aims to continue his climb back to a lightweight title shot and stop Fiziev’s momentum, while rising contender Fiziev sets his sights on finishing his first former UFC champion to crack the lightweight top 10.

The co-main presents a middleweight feud of Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Caio Borralho (11-1) and Armen Petrosyan (7-1). Borralho, a Jiu-Jitsu black belt, aims to push his unbeaten streak to 12 bouts while Petrosyan, a talented kickboxer, intends to become the first fighter to finish Borralho by securing another highlight-reel KO.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC Middleweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio will handle all coverage in Spanish.

ESPN.com

UFC Fight Night: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev — how to watch and stream, plus analysis and betting advice

Friday: Burning questions for the second half of 2022

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok , Twitter

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 7/8 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev ESPN+ Sat., 7/9 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev (Main Card) 12 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev* ESPN+

*immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

9 p.m. Main Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev Co-Main Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan Undercard Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Said Nurmagomedov Undercard Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman Undercard Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes Undercard Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey 6 p.m. Feature Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios Undercard Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey Undercard Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore Undercard David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield Undercard Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson Undercard Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

–30–