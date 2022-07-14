UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Saturday, July 16, on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Saturday, July 16, on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Dave Nagle

Main Card at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ 

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 11 a.m. ET 

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices 

UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Ortega vs. Rodriguez will be live from UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y., on Saturday, July 16, on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. The Prelims begin at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Ortega vs. Rodriguez at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+, followed by UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Ortega vs. Rodriguez on ESPNEWS at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a must-watch featherweight contenders’ bout between No.2 Brian Ortega (15-2) and No.3 Yair Rodriguez (14-3). Ortega aims to continue his resurgence up the featherweight ranks while Rodriguez, who has won 10 of his last 13 bouts, seeks his first title shot.

The co-main presents a strawweight battle with No.10 Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-9) and No.11 Amanda Lemos (11-2). Waterson looks to climb back up in the divisional ranks while Lemos meets her first ranked contender and aims to rebound following her loss against Jessica Andrade earlier this year.

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Paul Felder and former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Troy Santiago and Santiago Ponzinibbio will handle all coverage in Spanish.

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 7/15

 

 3:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Ortega vs. Rodriguez ESPN+
4:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Ortega vs. Rodriguez ESPNEWS
Sat., 7/16 11 a.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Ortega vs. Rodriguez (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes,

ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
2 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Ortega vs. Rodriguez (Main Card) ABC, ESPN Deportes,

ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show:

Ortega vs. Rodriguez – *

 ESPN+

* – immediately following Main Event. 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

2 p.m. Main Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
Co-Main Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos
Undercard Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov
Undercard Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji
Undercard Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain
Undercard Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate
11 a.m. Feature Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
Undercard Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore
Undercard Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns
Undercard Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung
Undercard Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Undercard Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote

