UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Saturday, July 16, on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Ortega vs. Rodriguez will be live from UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y., on Saturday, July 16, on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. The Prelims begin at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Ortega vs. Rodriguez at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+, followed by UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Ortega vs. Rodriguez on ESPNEWS at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a must-watch featherweight contenders’ bout between No.2 Brian Ortega (15-2) and No.3 Yair Rodriguez (14-3). Ortega aims to continue his resurgence up the featherweight ranks while Rodriguez, who has won 10 of his last 13 bouts, seeks his first title shot.

The co-main presents a strawweight battle with No.10 Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-9) and No.11 Amanda Lemos (11-2). Waterson looks to climb back up in the divisional ranks while Lemos meets her first ranked contender and aims to rebound following her loss against Jessica Andrade earlier this year.

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Paul Felder and former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Troy Santiago and Santiago Ponzinibbio will handle all coverage in Spanish.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 7/15 3:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Ortega vs. Rodriguez ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Ortega vs. Rodriguez ESPNEWS Sat., 7/16 11 a.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Ortega vs. Rodriguez (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 2 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Ortega vs. Rodriguez (Main Card) ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Ortega vs. Rodriguez – * ESPN+

* – immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

2 p.m. Main Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) Co-Main Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos Undercard Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov Undercard Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji Undercard Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain Undercard Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate 11 a.m. Feature Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) Undercard Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore Undercard Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns Undercard Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung Undercard Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Undercard Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote

