Viewership for T-Mobile Home Run Derby Across ESPN and ESPN2 Draws Average of 6.9 Million Viewers

Up from Both 2019 and 2018

The 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which saw Juan Soto crowned as the new champion, drew an average of 6.9 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2. It peaked with 7.5 million viewers from 9:15-9:30 p.m. ET according to Nielsen.

Viewership for the event was up nine percent from 2019 and up 15 percent vs. 2018. The T-Mobile Home Run Derby won the night across all of television, including in all key demos.

In addition, the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on ESPN was the second-most watched ever, averaging 544,000 viewers on ESPN for the event on July 17.

ESPN will exclusively televise the national second-half opener on Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m. ET as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants.

