Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals Friday on ESPN: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 9 Cam Norrie of Great Britain, No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Nick Kyrgios

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon continues from London on ESPN on Friday, July 8, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET and the Gentlemen’s Semifinals on ESPN at 8 a.m. ET.

Top seed and three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic won’t be the crowd’s favorite when he is challenged by 9 Cam Norrie of Great Britain. The 35-year-old Djokovic has six Wimbledon trophies among his 20 Major titles. He orchestrated his seventh career victory after being down two sets when he ousted Jannik Sinner in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Norrie, 26, has played Wimbledon four times previously, matching his best Major finish a year ago by reaching the third round. He was a three-time All-American while attending Texas Christian University.

2 Rafael Nadal, who has won a men’s record 22 Majors including the first two of 2022, will face the exciting if unpredictable Nick Kyrgios of Australia. Nadal, 36, has two Wimbledon titles to his credit, but none since 2010. On Wednesday, he squeaked by American Taylor Fritz via a fifth-set tiebreak. The 27-year-old Kyrgios has never before played a Major semifinal, but he was once ranked as high as No. 13. At Wimbledon, he reached the quarterfinals in his debut at the All England Club in 2014.

Beyond the two Gentlemen’s singles matches on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available on the ESPN App with ESPN+, including Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action.

ESPN’s Audience Soars on Monday, After Eight Days ESPN/ESPN2/ABC up 41%

The second Monday at Wimbledon may no longer be “Manic Monday” – given the new schedule this year that included play on the middle Sunday – but ESPN’s audience soared over last year. The network averaged 1 million viewers, up 130% – more than double – 2021. After eight days in London, ESPN/ESPN2/ABC is averaging 619,000 viewers, up 41% from a year ago.

