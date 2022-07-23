X Games 2022 Day Three News and Results

The only competition of the day, BMX Street, saw Garrett Reynolds make history with his fifteenth X Games gold medal. With the win, Reynolds ties Shaun White for most gold X Games medals which White has held since 2013. His second run was enough for gold, including a Toothhanger to barspin, G-turn toothpick, barspin, opposite barspin to manual to railride to double barspin, 180 barspin to crooked grind to 180 out, barspin to crankarm, uprail to hard 180 down whip, feeble grind to hard 360 and finishing with a 540. Reynolds has won 13 of the 17 times BMX Street has been contested at X Games. The youngest rider in the field, Felix Prangenberg and Devon Smilie each earned their fourth X Games medals, with silver and bronze respectively.

X Games action continues live from the California Training Facility tomorrow with Women’s Skateboard Park, BMX Park, Men’s Skateboard Street, Skateboard Street Best Trick and Dave Mirra’s BMX Park Best Trick live on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

More than 15 hours of the best X Games 2022 competitions will air July 22 – 24 on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and the ESPN App. All competitions will stream live on ESPN+ and be available on @XGames YouTube on demand. X Games content will also be presented across the globe through international syndication partners.

For more information on upcoming X Games content and events, please visit XGames.com .

-30-

Media Contacts:

Danny Chi ESPN Communications, 310-642-1509, [email protected]

Grace Coryell ESPN Communications, 818-585-3696, [email protected]

Andrea DiCristofo ESPN Communications, 603-759-7670, [email protected]

ESPN Images Click HERE to download photos from X Games 2022 ESPN Video Click HERE to download video from X Games 2022

Video News Release

During X Games 2022, ESPN will make available a daily Video News Release with the following video content: Competition footage (Gold, Silver, Bronze runs), Breaking News and Features. The VNR is posted approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the final competition each day and is for EDITORIAL/NEWS USE ONLY. Footage is NOT for commercial use. To access the content, visit the link (no password required):

https://bit.ly/XG22

Highlights of an event can only be displayed during the first week (1) after conclusion of the applicable event – no “in-progress” highlights or archiving of material is permitted.

On-air X Games, ESPN and ABC graphics included in the highlights cannot be blocked or covered.

No audio material, including voices of on-air talent, may be used.

Footage may not be used for any commercial or retail purposes whatsoever, and may only be used for promotional purposes upon written permission of the athlete(s) depicted in such image(s), absent a licensing agreement with ESPN to the contrary.

Any potential usage of highlights not complying with these guidelines must be approved in writing in advance by ESPN.

Results

BMX Street

1. Garrett Reynolds (USA)

2. Felix Prangenberg (GER)

3. Devon Smilie (USA)

4. Broc Raiford (USA)

5. Chad Kerley (USA)

6. Justin Spriet (USA)

7. Matt Ray (USA)

8. Kevin Peraza (MEX)

9. Jordan Godwin (GBR)

10. Lewis Mills (AUS)

Gold – Garrett Reynolds

Silver – Felix Prangenberg

Bronze – Devon Smilie