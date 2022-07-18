X Games 2022 Takes Flight This Week on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ABC
All X Games Competitions to Stream Live on ESPN+ for the First Time Ever
July 19, 2022
CLICK IMAGE FOR DETAILED TUNE-IN SCHEDULE ON XGAMES.COM
X Games 2022 returns to action sports’ birthplace of Southern California this week to host the world’s best Skateboard, BMX and Moto X athletes, competing for X Games gold July 20-24 on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and – for the first-time ever – streaming live on ESPN+.
This summer’s X Games will showcase more than 15 hours of live action sports content, and welcomes the debut of two new disciplines – Skateboard and BMX MegaPark – and a new venue from 5-time X Games gold medalist Elliot Sloan’s SloanYard, streaming live exclusively on ESPN+.
All X Games 2022 competitions will be available live on ESPN+. Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.
Fans can also consume behind-the-scenes X Games content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat. On TikTok, fans can discover and stay tuned in to the X Games action by checking out #XGames and using the hashtag in their own content for a chance to be featured.
In addition to the content on ESPN’s U.S.-based media platforms, X Games 2022 will be televised globally in 192 countries and territories to more than 500 million homes.
X Games 2022 Telecast & Streaming Schedule:
|DATE/TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|COMPETITIONS
|Wednesday, July 20
|1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Pacifico Skateboard Vert
|3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick
|6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|BMX MegaPark
|8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark
|Thursday, July 21
|1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Monster Energy Moto X Freestyle
|3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Moto X Best Whip
|4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|BMX Dirt
|6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Moto X 110s
|7:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Moto X Best Trick
|9:15 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Moto X QuarterPipe High Air
|Friday, July 22
|9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark
BMX Street
Moto X QuarterPipe High Air
|Saturday, July 23
|1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Women’s Skateboard Park
Monster Energy Moto X Freestyle
BMX Park
Moto X Best Trick
Men’s Skateboard Street
|6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Skateboard Street Best Trick
|8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick
Pacifico Skateboard Vert
Moto X Best Whip
|Sunday, July 24
|1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|BMX Dirt
Real Street Best Trick
Women’s Skateboard Street
Moto X 110s
Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick
BMX MegaPark
Men’s Skateboard Park
For information on how to watch internationally, including livestream schedule for select countries, please click HERE.
Additional information X Games 2022 is available at XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for media only, with more information regarding a virtual media hub forthcoming. For photos, please visit ESPNImages.com.
**Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, X Games 2022 will be a spectator-free event. The full X Games 2022 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on xgames.com.**
