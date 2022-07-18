X Games 2022 Takes Flight This Week on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ABC

All X Games Competitions to Stream Live on ESPN+ for the First Time Ever

July 19, 2022

X Games 2022 returns to action sports’ birthplace of Southern California this week to host the world’s best Skateboard, BMX and Moto X athletes, competing for X Games gold July 20-24 on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and – for the first-time ever – streaming live on ESPN+.

This summer’s X Games will showcase more than 15 hours of live action sports content, and welcomes the debut of two new disciplines – Skateboard and BMX MegaPark – and a new venue from 5-time X Games gold medalist Elliot Sloan’s SloanYard, streaming live exclusively on ESPN+.

All X Games 2022 competitions will be available live on ESPN+. Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ any time at ESPN.comESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Fans can also consume behind-the-scenes X Games content on InstagramTikTokYouTubeFacebookTwitter and Snapchat. On TikTok, fans can discover and stay tuned in to the X Games action by checking out #XGames and using the hashtag in their own content for a chance to be featured.

In addition to the content on ESPN’s U.S.-based media platforms, X Games 2022 will be televised globally in 192 countries and territories to more than 500 million homes.

X Games 2022 Telecast & Streaming Schedule:

 

DATE/TIME (ET) NETWORK COMPETITIONS
Wednesday, July 20
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ESPN+ Pacifico Skateboard Vert
3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+

 

 Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

 

 BMX MegaPark
8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ESPN+

 

 Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark
Thursday, July 21
1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN+

 

 Monster Energy Moto X Freestyle
3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+

 

 Moto X Best Whip
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ESPN+

 

 BMX Dirt
6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

 

 Moto X 110s
7:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. ESPN+

 

 Moto X Best Trick
9:15 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. ESPN+

 

 Moto X QuarterPipe High Air

 
Friday, July 22
9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark

BMX Street

Moto X QuarterPipe High Air

 
Saturday, July 23
1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Women’s Skateboard Park

Monster Energy Moto X Freestyle

BMX Park

Moto X Best Trick

Men’s Skateboard Street

 
6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. ESPN+ Skateboard Street Best Trick

 
8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick

Pacifico Skateboard Vert

Moto X Best Whip

 
Sunday, July 24
1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ BMX Dirt

Real Street Best Trick

Women’s Skateboard Street

Moto X 110s

Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick

BMX MegaPark

Men’s Skateboard Park

 

For information on how to watch internationally, including livestream schedule for select countries, please click HERE.

Additional information X Games 2022 is available at XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com  for media only, with more information regarding a virtual media hub forthcoming. For photos, please visit ESPNImages.com.

**Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, X Games 2022 will be a spectator-free event. The full X Games 2022 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on xgames.com.**

-30-

Contacts:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+
Olivia Wilson | [email protected]isney.com | 904-303-3538

