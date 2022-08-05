2022 PFL Playoffs Start Tonight on ESPN at 6 P.M. ET

Playoffs Air on ESPN and ESPN+ Beginning at 7 P.M. ET, Action Continues on ESPN+ at 9 P.M. ET, Entire Event Streams on ESPN+ Starting at 6 P.M. ET

Semifinal fights and showcase bouts take place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Tickets Available Now

Top-seeded Lightweight Anthony Pettis looks to avenge his Regular Season loss to Stevie Ray and undefeated Light Heavyweight Josh Silveira faces veteran finisher Omari Akhmedov

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

NEW YORK (AUGUST 4, 2022) – The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, has finalized 11-fight card for the first Playoff event of 2022, to be held at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden’s tonight, August 5. The PFL Playoffs will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The action continues with four additional fights, including the PFL Challenger Series, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on ESPN+. All PFL action can be found on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The PFL’s return to New York City will be headlined by MMA icon and top-seeded Lightweight Anthony Pettis, who will be looking for revenge in a rematch with Scotland’s Stevie Ray in the main event. Pettis secured a first-round finish over Irishman Myles Price in his first Regular Season bout. In his second bout of the Regular Season he seemed to be cruising against Ray before the tables were turned and Ray locked up a highlight-reel submission via modified Twister. Pettis had already earned the top seed in the division but will have to figure out a way to dispatch Ray if he wants to have a shot at the 2022 PFL Lightweight World Title.

The co-main event will feature Josh Silveira, son of legendary MMA coach Conan Silveira, who earned a knockout and six points in his single Regular Season fight. He will step into the SmartCage against fellow American Top Team member Omari Akhmedov for a chance to head to the PFL World Championship event later this year. Akhmedov finished both of his opponents to sew up the second seed and heads into the postseason as one of the favorites to take home the 2022 title. Silveira was a 2022 PFL Challenger Series competitor who brings an impressive undefeated record into his first Playoff fight. The former LFA middleweight and light heavyweight champion is looking to add PFL gold to his trophy case.

In 2022 Olivier Aubin-Mercier has been on a mission to fulfill his Playoff destiny. OAM will take on Alexander Martinez who earned a close decision over fan-favorite Clay Collard to punch his ticket to the Playoffs. Both fighters will be looking to move on to the 2022 PFL World Championship and the $1 million prize that goes with it.

Robert Wilkinson made short work of both of his Regular Season opponents to clinch the top spot in the Light Heavyweight division. He’ll square off with surprise entrant Delan Monte who stopped 2019 Champion Emiliano Sordi in a stunning first round knockout to earn his spot in the postseason. Wilkinson will be a heavy favorite, but Monte has shown he will not be deterred by long odds.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and feature fighters looking to secure a spot in the 2023 PFL Regular Season. Marcelo Nunes will face off with Dylan Potter at Heavyweight and Cory Hendricks will duel Marthin Hamlet at Light Heavyweight. Fighters competing after the main card will do so with a berth in the 2023 PFL Challenger Series on the line.

2022 PFL Playoffs: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (All times ET)