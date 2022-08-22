America’s Caddie Exclusively on ESPN+: Final Episode Previews 2022 TOUR Championship

New TOUR Championship Episode

Streaming now exclusively on ESPN+, host Michael Collins returns to East Lake in Atlanta, home of the TOUR Championship. In the season finale, Collins takes on rising star Joaquin Niemann at axe throwing; challenges Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan to a chipping contest; meets Marcus Williams, an adaptive golfer breaking barriers for players of all abilities; and plays a friendly match at East Lake with NFL legend Jerome Bettis and his friends.

Four Special Guests

Joaquin Niemann – Hear from Nieman about becoming the first Chilean player to win on the PGA TOUR.

Brad Guzan – Michael steps on the pitch for a crossover challenge with All-Star Goalkeeper Brad Guzan of MLS’s Atlanta United. Later, both practice penalty kicks and corner “chips” while Guzan shares his experiences playing in two World Cups, winning the 2018 MLS Cup, going to the Olympics and playing for English Premier League team Aston Villa.

Marcus Williams – The adaptive golf player reflects on a life-changing experience at the Bobby Jones Golf Course seven years after being told he could never walk again. Williams is now a mentor and golf instructor to others facing similar hurdles and is making the game more inclusive for players of all abilities.

Jerome Bettis – The trash talk heats up when Michael plays a friendly match at East Lake with NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Jerome “The Bus” Bettis and his friends, Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George and NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.

TOUR Championship on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will wrap up the FedExCup Playoffs this week with the 2022 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. Coverage includes four exclusive streams of coverage: a Main Feed following the best live action across the tournament field, as well as Featured Groups and Featured Holes. The action begins this Thursday morning and continues through Sunday, August 28.

About America’s Caddie

Covering professional golf like fans have never seen it before, America’s Caddie mixes feature segments and interviews with golf’s biggest stars as the series follows Collins on his journeys across the country. Part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout – America’s Caddie combines it all into a magazine-style roadshow hosted by the one-of-a-kind Collins.

