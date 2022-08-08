Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 3 Tomorrow Exclusively on ESPN+

Season Six Streams Live Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas

Dana White’s Contender Series, Presented by ZipRecruiter, continues exclusively on ESPN+ tomorrow, August 9 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After an action-packed set of fights and five new contracts, a new group of contenders meet this week, all looking to make their way into the UFC. The main event features wrestling standout Bo Nickal in his second professional MMA bout after knocking out his first opponent last June. He is going against undefeated Zach Borrego.

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening through September 27 exclusively on ESPN+. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

The series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez. Within the past two years, Alex Perez has challenged for UFC men’s flyweight title and Taila Santos took a shot at the women’s flyweight belt. Also, Jamahal Hill continues to climb the rankings. In all, 156 fighters have earned UFC contracts on the show, and over a dozen are now in the promotion’s rankings.