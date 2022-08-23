Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 5 Tonight Exclusively on ESPN+

Season Six Continues Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series, Presented by ZipRecruiter, continues exclusively on ESPN+ tonight, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last week’s showdown resulted in five UFC contracts for all winners as more contenders get their shot this week, all looking to make their way into the UFC. The main event features a heavyweight bout between UK’s Mick Parkin (5-0) and Brazil’s Eduardo Neves (5-0). The two promising fighters meet with similar records having finished their first five professional bouts all by knockout, including three in the first round.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Five Fights:

Heavyweight Featured: Mick Parkin vs. Eduardo Neves

Strawweight: Rayanne Amanda vs. Denise Gomes Flyweight: Erisson Ferreira vs. Jesus Aguilar

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening through September 27 exclusively on ESPN+. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

The series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez. Within the past two years, Alex Perez has challenged for UFC men’s flyweight title and Taila Santos took a shot at the women’s flyweight belt. Also, Jamahal Hill continues to climb the rankings. In all, 156 fighters have earned UFC contracts on the show, and over a dozen are now in the promotion’s rankings.

##