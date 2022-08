ESPN will honor Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully with an encore presentation of the iconic 1988 World Series Game 1, featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Oakland Athletics, tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Scully provided commentary for the classic game, which is cemented in Dodgers history following Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run.

This programming update is part of ESPN’s ongoing coverage of Vin Scully’s legacy.

