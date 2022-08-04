ESPN Platforms Begin Little League Baseball Region Tournament Coverage on August 4 and Little League Softball World Series Coverage on August 9

Expanded Field of 12 Teams Competing at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C.

Four Championship Games This Weekend on ESPN and ESPN2: Senior League Baseball, Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Senior League Softball and Junior League Softball World Series

2022 Little League Hall of Excellence Enshrinee Legend Todd Frazier Makes ESPN Little League Baseball Analyst Debut on August 8

ESPN’s 2022 coverage of Little League Baseball and Softball continues this week with the start of Little League Baseball Region Tournament games across ESPN platforms. In total, ESPN, ESPN2, Longhorn Network and ESPN+ will carry 86 region tournament games from 10 regions of teams competing for a trip to Williamsport, Pa., and the 75th Little League Baseball World Series.

The games start Thursday, August 4, with the first game of the Southeast Region Tournament and conclude Friday, August 12, with the West Region Championship. ESPN’s Little League Baseball coverage is presented by T-Mobile.

Todd Frazier, 2015 Home Run Derby Champion and member of the 1998 Little League Baseball World Series Championship team from Toms River, N.J., will make his ESPN Little League Baseball analyst debut Monday, August 8, at 9 a.m., for Game 4 of the New England Region Tournament in Bristol, Conn. Frazier will also serve as an analyst in ESPN’s coverage of the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. He is also one of two former Little Leaguers being enshrined into the Little League Hall of Excellence this summer, joining fellow ESPN analyst, Jenny Dalton-Hill.

Little League Baseball World Series Region Locations

Great Lakes (Whitestown, Ind.); Metro (Bristol, Conn.); Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.); Midwest (Whitestown, Ind.); Mountain (San Bernardino, Calif.); New England (Bristol, Conn.); Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.); Southwest (Waco, Texas); West (San Bernardino, Calif.).

ESPN’s Little League Baseball Commentators:

Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, Chris Burke, Julie Foudy, Todd Frazier, Danny Graves, Tim Kurkjian, Clay Matvick, Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Keith Moreland, Mike Morgan, Gregg Olson, Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson, Karl Ravech, Eric Rothman, Sabastian Salazar, John Schriffen, Xavier Scruggs, Doug Sherman, Ben Shulman, Matt Stewart.

On Deck:

The 48th Little League Softball World Series from Greenville, N.C., begins Tuesday, August 9, on ESPN+. This year features an expanded slate of 12 teams competing in a modified double-elimination tournament, culminating with the Little League Softball World Series Championship on Monday, August 15, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will carry all the action leading up to the Championship Game. Play-by-play commentators Matt Schick and Courtney Lyle, analysts Jenny Dalton-Hill, Michelle Smith and Amanda Scarborough and reporter Kris Budden make up the Little League Softball World Series commentary team. The ESPN and ESPN2 coverage of the Little League Softball World Series is presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The #SummerofSoftball with Little League and Athletes Unlimited Softball continues through the Little League Softball World Series, entertaining fans on ESPN platforms through the end of August.

The Senior League Baseball, Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Senior League Softball and Junior League Softball World Series tournaments are underway on ESPN+ with four Championship Games this weekend across ESPN and ESPN2. The Junior League Baseball World Series begins Sunday, August 14, on ESPN+.

Saturday, August 6, ESPN will televise the Senior League Baseball World Series Championship at 4 p.m. and ESPN2 will televise the Junior League Softball World Series Championship at 5 p.m. Sunday, August 7, ESPN2 will televise the Senior League Softball World Series Championship at 7 p.m. and ESPN will televise the Intermediate (50/70) Baseball World Series at 9 p.m.

ESPN’s Senior League Baseball, Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Junior League Baseball, Senior League Softball and Junior League Softball World Series Commentators:

Senior League Baseball: Sam Gore, Matt Schick, Chris Burke

Sam Gore, Matt Schick, Chris Burke Intermediate (50/70) Baseball: Drew Fellios, Jonathan Yardley, Mike Rooney

Drew Fellios, Jonathan Yardley, Mike Rooney Junior League Baseball: Drew Fellios, John Schriffen, Chris Burke

Drew Fellios, John Schriffen, Chris Burke Senior League Softball: Matt Janus, Danielle Wexelman, Erin Miller

Matt Janus, Danielle Wexelman, Erin Miller Junior League Softball: Sam Farbar, Troy Clardy, Brittany McKinney

Little League Baseball Region Tournament Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Aug 4 10 a.m. Southeast Game 1 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southwest Game 1 Longhorn Network 1 p.m. Southeast Game 2 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southwest Game 2 Longhorn Network 4 p.m. Southeast Game 3 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southwest Game 3 Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Southeast Game 4 ESPN+ 8 p.m. Southwest Game 4 Longhorn Network Fri, Aug 5 10 a.m. Midwest Game 1 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Southeast Game 5 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southwest Game 5 Longhorn Network 1 p.m. Midwest Game 2 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southeast Game 6 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southwest Game 6 Longhorn Network 4 p.m. Midwest Game 3 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Southeast Game 7 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southwest Game 7 Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Midwest Game 4 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southeast Game 8 ESPN+ 8 p.m. Southwest Game 8 Longhorn Network Sat, Aug 6 10 a.m. Great Lakes 1 ESPN+ 10 a.m. New England Game 1 ESPN+ 12 p.m. Northwest Game 1 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Midwest Game 5 ESPN+ 1 p.m. New England Game 2 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southeast Game 9 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Northwest Game 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Midwest Game 6 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Southeast Game 10 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Metro Game 1 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southwest Game 9 Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Great Lakes 2 ESPN+ 7 p.m. West Game 1 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Metro Game 2 ESPN+ 8 p.m. Southwest Game 10 Longhorn Network 10:30p West Game 2 ESPN+ Sun, Aug 7 10 a.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 1 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Midwest Game 7 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southeast Game 11 ESPN+ 12 p.m. Mountain Game 1 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 2 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Midwest Game 8 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southwest Game 11 Longhorn Network 3 p.m. Mountain Game 2 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Southeast Game 12 Semifinal 1 ESPN 4 p.m. New England Game 3 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Great Lakes Game 3 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southwest Game 12 Semifinal 1 ESPN 7 p.m. Metro Game Game3 ESPN+ 7 p.m. West Game 3 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Great Lakes Game 4 ESPN+ 10 p.m. Northwest Game 3 ESPN+ Mon, Aug 8 9 a.m. New England Game 4 Semifinal 1 ESPN 10 a.m. Midwest Game 9 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southeast Game 13 Semifinal 2 ESPN 1 p.m. Metro Game 4 Semifinal 1 ESPN 1 p.m. Great Lakes Game 5 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mountains Game 3 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Southwest Game 13 Semifinal 2 ESPN 4 p.m. Midwest Game 10 ESPN+ 5 p.m. West Game 4 Semifinal 1 ESPN 5 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 3 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Great Lakes Game 6 Semifinal 1 ESPN 9 p.m. Northwest Game 4 Semifinal 1 ESPN Tue, Aug 9 11 a.m. Midwest Game 11 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southwest Game 14 Finals ESPN 3 p.m. Great Lakes Game 7 Semifinal 2 ESPN 5 p.m. Southeast Game 14 Finals ESPN 7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 4 Semifinal 1 ESPN 9 p.m. Mountain Game 4 Semifinal 1 ESPN Wed, Aug 10 11 a.m. Midwest Game 12 Semifinal 1 ESPN 1 p.m. New England Game 5 Semifinal 2 ESPN 3 p.m. Northwest Game 5 Semifinal 2 ESPN 5 p.m. Great Lakes Game 8 Championship Game ESPN 7 p.m. Metro Game 5 Semifinal 2 ESPN2 9 p.m. West Game 5 Semifinal 2 ESPN2 Thu, Aug 11 11 a.m. Midwest Game 13 Semifinal 2 ESPN 1 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 5 Semifinal 2 ESPN 3 p.m. Moutain Game 5 Semifinal 2 ESPN 5 p.m. New England Game 6 Championship Game ESPN 7 p.m. Northwest Game 6 Championship Game ESPN Fri, Aug 12 1 p.m. Midwest Game 14 Championship Game ESPN 3 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 6 Championship Game ESPN 5 p.m. Mountain Game 6 Championship Game ESPN 7 p.m. Metro Game 6 Championship Game ESPN 9 p.m. West Game 6 Championship Game ESPN

Little League Softball World Series Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Network Tue, Aug 9 10 a.m. Mid-Atlantic vs. Central ESPN+ 1 p.m. Northwest vs. Southwest ESPN+ 4 p.m. North Carolina vs. West ESPN+ 7 p.m. Asia-Pacific vs. Canada ESPN+ Wed, Aug 10 10 a.m. Latin America vs. W2 ESPN+ 1 p.m. New England vs. W1 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Europe & Africa vs. W4 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southeast vs. W3 ESPN+ Thu, Aug 11 10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 9 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 10 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 11 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 12 ESPN+ Fri, Aug 12 10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 13 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 14 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Pool A Semifinal 1 ESPN2 7 p.m. Pool B Semifinal 1 ESPN2 Sat, Aug 13 1 p.m. Pool A Semifinal 2 ESPN2 4 p.m. Pool B Semifinal 2 ESPN2 Sun, Aug 14 1 p.m. Pool B Final ESPN 4 p.m. Pool A Final ESPN Mon, Aug 15 4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Third Place Game ESPN 7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Final ESPN

-30-