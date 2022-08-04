ESPN Platforms Begin Little League Baseball Region Tournament Coverage on August 4 and Little League Softball World Series Coverage on August 9
86 Little League Region Tournament Games on ESPN Platforms Leading Up to the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
- Expanded Field of 12 Teams Competing at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C.
- Four Championship Games This Weekend on ESPN and ESPN2: Senior League Baseball, Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Senior League Softball and Junior League Softball World Series
- 2022 Little League Hall of Excellence Enshrinee Legend Todd Frazier Makes ESPN Little League Baseball Analyst Debut on August 8
ESPN’s 2022 coverage of Little League Baseball and Softball continues this week with the start of Little League Baseball Region Tournament games across ESPN platforms. In total, ESPN, ESPN2, Longhorn Network and ESPN+ will carry 86 region tournament games from 10 regions of teams competing for a trip to Williamsport, Pa., and the 75th Little League Baseball World Series.
The games start Thursday, August 4, with the first game of the Southeast Region Tournament and conclude Friday, August 12, with the West Region Championship. ESPN’s Little League Baseball coverage is presented by T-Mobile.
Todd Frazier, 2015 Home Run Derby Champion and member of the 1998 Little League Baseball World Series Championship team from Toms River, N.J., will make his ESPN Little League Baseball analyst debut Monday, August 8, at 9 a.m., for Game 4 of the New England Region Tournament in Bristol, Conn. Frazier will also serve as an analyst in ESPN’s coverage of the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. He is also one of two former Little Leaguers being enshrined into the Little League Hall of Excellence this summer, joining fellow ESPN analyst, Jenny Dalton-Hill.
Little League Baseball World Series Region Locations
Great Lakes (Whitestown, Ind.); Metro (Bristol, Conn.); Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.); Midwest (Whitestown, Ind.); Mountain (San Bernardino, Calif.); New England (Bristol, Conn.); Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.); Southwest (Waco, Texas); West (San Bernardino, Calif.).
ESPN’s Little League Baseball Commentators:
Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, Chris Burke, Julie Foudy, Todd Frazier, Danny Graves, Tim Kurkjian, Clay Matvick, Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Keith Moreland, Mike Morgan, Gregg Olson, Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson, Karl Ravech, Eric Rothman, Sabastian Salazar, John Schriffen, Xavier Scruggs, Doug Sherman, Ben Shulman, Matt Stewart.
On Deck:
The 48th Little League Softball World Series from Greenville, N.C., begins Tuesday, August 9, on ESPN+. This year features an expanded slate of 12 teams competing in a modified double-elimination tournament, culminating with the Little League Softball World Series Championship on Monday, August 15, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will carry all the action leading up to the Championship Game. Play-by-play commentators Matt Schick and Courtney Lyle, analysts Jenny Dalton-Hill, Michelle Smith and Amanda Scarborough and reporter Kris Budden make up the Little League Softball World Series commentary team. The ESPN and ESPN2 coverage of the Little League Softball World Series is presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The #SummerofSoftball with Little League and Athletes Unlimited Softball continues through the Little League Softball World Series, entertaining fans on ESPN platforms through the end of August.
The Senior League Baseball, Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Senior League Softball and Junior League Softball World Series tournaments are underway on ESPN+ with four Championship Games this weekend across ESPN and ESPN2. The Junior League Baseball World Series begins Sunday, August 14, on ESPN+.
Saturday, August 6, ESPN will televise the Senior League Baseball World Series Championship at 4 p.m. and ESPN2 will televise the Junior League Softball World Series Championship at 5 p.m. Sunday, August 7, ESPN2 will televise the Senior League Softball World Series Championship at 7 p.m. and ESPN will televise the Intermediate (50/70) Baseball World Series at 9 p.m.
ESPN’s Senior League Baseball, Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Junior League Baseball, Senior League Softball and Junior League Softball World Series Commentators:
- Senior League Baseball: Sam Gore, Matt Schick, Chris Burke
- Intermediate (50/70) Baseball: Drew Fellios, Jonathan Yardley, Mike Rooney
- Junior League Baseball: Drew Fellios, John Schriffen, Chris Burke
- Senior League Softball: Matt Janus, Danielle Wexelman, Erin Miller
- Junior League Softball: Sam Farbar, Troy Clardy, Brittany McKinney
Little League Baseball Region Tournament Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Thu, Aug 4
|10 a.m.
|Southeast Game 1
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Southwest Game 1
|Longhorn Network
|1 p.m.
|Southeast Game 2
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southwest Game 2
|Longhorn Network
|4 p.m.
|Southeast Game 3
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southwest Game 3
|Longhorn Network
|7 p.m.
|Southeast Game 4
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Southwest Game 4
|Longhorn Network
|Fri, Aug 5
|10 a.m.
|Midwest Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Southeast Game 5
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Southwest Game 5
|Longhorn Network
|1 p.m.
|Midwest Game 2
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southeast Game 6
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southwest Game 6
|Longhorn Network
|4 p.m.
|Midwest Game 3
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Southeast Game 7
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southwest Game 7
|Longhorn Network
|7 p.m.
|Midwest Game 4
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southeast Game 8
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Southwest Game 8
|Longhorn Network
|Sat, Aug 6
|10 a.m.
|Great Lakes 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|New England Game 1
|ESPN+
|12 p.m.
|Northwest Game 1
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Midwest Game 5
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|New England Game 2
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southeast Game 9
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Northwest Game 2
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Midwest Game 6
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Southeast Game 10
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Metro Game 1
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southwest Game 9
|Longhorn Network
|7 p.m.
|Great Lakes 2
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|West Game 1
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Metro Game 2
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Southwest Game 10
|Longhorn Network
|10:30p
|West Game 2
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 7
|10 a.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Midwest Game 7
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Southeast Game 11
|ESPN+
|12 p.m.
|Mountain Game 1
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game 2
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Midwest Game 8
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southwest Game 11
|Longhorn Network
|3 p.m.
|Mountain Game 2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Southeast Game 12
Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|New England Game 3
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Great Lakes Game 3
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southwest Game 12
Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Metro Game Game3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|West Game 3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Great Lakes Game 4
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Northwest Game 3
|ESPN+
|Mon, Aug 8
|9 a.m.
|New England Game 4
Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|10 a.m.
|Midwest Game 9
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Southeast Game 13 Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|Metro Game 4
Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|Great Lakes Game 5
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Mountains Game 3
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Southwest Game 13
Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Midwest Game 10
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|West Game 4
Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game 3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Great Lakes Game 6
Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Northwest Game 4
Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|Tue, Aug 9
|11 a.m.
|Midwest Game 11
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southwest Game 14
Finals
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Great Lakes Game 7
Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Southeast Game 14
Finals
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game 4
Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Mountain Game 4
Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|Wed, Aug 10
|11 a.m.
|Midwest Game 12
Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|New England Game 5
Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Northwest Game 5
Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Great Lakes Game 8
Championship Game
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Metro Game 5
Semifinal 2
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|West Game 5
Semifinal 2
|ESPN2
|Thu, Aug 11
|11 a.m.
|Midwest Game 13
Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game 5 Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Moutain Game 5
Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|New England Game 6
Championship Game
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Northwest Game 6
Championship Game
|ESPN
|Fri, Aug 12
|1 p.m.
|Midwest Game 14
Championship Game
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game 6 Championship Game
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Mountain Game 6
Championship Game
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Metro Game 6
Championship Game
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|West Game 6
Championship Game
|ESPN
Little League Softball World Series Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Aug 9
|10 a.m.
|Mid-Atlantic vs. Central
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Northwest vs. Southwest
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|North Carolina vs. West
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Asia-Pacific vs. Canada
|ESPN+
|Wed, Aug 10
|10 a.m.
|Latin America vs. W2
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|New England vs. W1
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Europe & Africa vs. W4
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southeast vs. W3
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 11
|10 a.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 9
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 10
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 11
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 12
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 12
|10 a.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 13
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 14
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Pool A Semifinal 1
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Pool B Semifinal 1
|ESPN2
|Sat, Aug 13
|1 p.m.
|Pool A Semifinal 2
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Pool B Semifinal 2
|ESPN2
|Sun, Aug 14
|1 p.m.
|Pool B Final
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Pool A Final
|ESPN
|Mon, Aug 15
|4 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Third Place Game
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Final
|ESPN
-30-